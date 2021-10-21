2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.
Other winners, already announced, are the Special Recognition medalists, the winners in the Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories, and the winners in the Mechanical/Materials category. These presentations have been sponsored by Park Systems.
The newest batch of Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!
Process/Prototyping category
RFID Yarn®: Overcomer for 5 Major Durability Test
Taiwan Textile Research Institute
UHS rapid sintering
University of Maryland College Park
HighT-Tech LLC
Software/Services category
ADS Codex: Adaptive DNA Storage Codec
Los Alamos National Laboratory
AI-Rad Companion Organs RT
Siemens Healthineers AG
Bison
Idaho National Laboratory
BLK247 from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon
Certara’s COVID-19 Vaccine Model
Certara
CICE Consortium
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Danish Meteorological Institute, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Institute of Oceanology, Polish Academy of Sciences, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Naval Postgraduate School, U. S. Naval Research Laboratory Stennis Space Center, University of Reading, and the University of Washington
Commercial Routing Assistance Tool
Idaho National Laboratory
All Hazards Consortium
dGen™
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Eco-Mobility with Connected Powertrains
Southwest Research Institute
Toyota Motor North America, University of Michigan
Floodlight™ Non-Targeted Analysis System
Southwest Research Institute
Flux: Next-Generation Workload Management Software Framework
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Global Synthetic Weather Radar
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
U.S. Air Force
INER Distribution Network Management System (iDNMS)
Institute of Nuclear Energy Research, Atomic Energy Council, Executive Yuan (INER)
Misinformation join-fighting mechanism enabled by AI forensics technology
Institute for Information Industry
Taiwan FactCheck Center
ML-GA
Argonne National Laboratory
Mochi: Customizable Data Navigation Tool
Argonne National Laboratory
Carnegie Mellon University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, The HDF Group
MSC MillMax®
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
MSC Industrial Supply Inc., Manufacturing Laboratories Inc.
MURMUR (Motion Under Rubble Measured Using Radar)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
The Rapid Reaction Technology Office (OSD RRTO)
Plug-N-Play Appliance for Resilient Response of Operational Technologies (PARROT)
Idaho National Laboratory
Precision Deicer
Clinch River Computing LLC
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
QED: Quantum Ensured Defense of the Smart Electric Grid
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Oak Ridge National Laboratory and EPB
Secure-Firmware Over-the-Air (S-FOTA)
Sandia National Laboratories
Shadow Figment
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Shared Information Platform for Disaster Management
Hitachi, Ltd.
National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience
Slycat
Sandia National Laboratories
Software-defined Augmented Robot Joint (SARJ)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
SZ: A Lossy Compression Framework for Scientific Data
Argonne National Laboratory
Terra Spotlight: A New Paradigm in Rapid Change Detection Using Satellite Images
Los Alamos National Laboratory
The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform 2.0
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
ThermalTracker-3D
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Traffic Flow Impact (TFI) Tool
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Federal Aviation Administration
UVL Robotics: drone solution for warehouse inventory counts
UVL Robotics Inc.
WEC-Sim
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Sandia National Laboratories
