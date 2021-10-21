2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.

The newest batch of Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Process/Prototyping category

RFID Yarn®: Overcomer for 5 Major Durability Test

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

UHS rapid sintering

University of Maryland College Park

HighT-Tech LLC

Software/Services category

ADS Codex: Adaptive DNA Storage Codec

Los Alamos National Laboratory

AI-Rad Companion Organs RT

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bison

Idaho National Laboratory

BLK247 from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Certara’s COVID-19 Vaccine Model

Certara

CICE Consortium

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Danish Meteorological Institute, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Institute of Oceanology, Polish Academy of Sciences, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Naval Postgraduate School, U. S. Naval Research Laboratory Stennis Space Center, University of Reading, and the University of Washington

Commercial Routing Assistance Tool

Idaho National Laboratory

All Hazards Consortium

dGen™

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Eco-Mobility with Connected Powertrains

Southwest Research Institute

Toyota Motor North America, University of Michigan

Floodlight™ Non-Targeted Analysis System

Southwest Research Institute

Flux: Next-Generation Workload Management Software Framework

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Global Synthetic Weather Radar

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

U.S. Air Force

INER Distribution Network Management System (iDNMS)

Institute of Nuclear Energy Research, Atomic Energy Council, Executive Yuan (INER)

Misinformation join-fighting mechanism enabled by AI forensics technology

Institute for Information Industry

Taiwan FactCheck Center

ML-GA

Argonne National Laboratory

Mochi: Customizable Data Navigation Tool

Argonne National Laboratory

Carnegie Mellon University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, The HDF Group

MSC MillMax®

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

MSC Industrial Supply Inc., Manufacturing Laboratories Inc.

MURMUR (Motion Under Rubble Measured Using Radar)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

The Rapid Reaction Technology Office (OSD RRTO)

Plug-N-Play Appliance for Resilient Response of Operational Technologies (PARROT)

Idaho National Laboratory

Precision Deicer

Clinch River Computing LLC

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

QED: Quantum Ensured Defense of the Smart Electric Grid

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory and EPB

Secure-Firmware Over-the-Air (S-FOTA)

Sandia National Laboratories

Shadow Figment

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Shared Information Platform for Disaster Management

Hitachi, Ltd.

National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience

Slycat

Sandia National Laboratories

Software-defined Augmented Robot Joint (SARJ)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

SZ: A Lossy Compression Framework for Scientific Data

Argonne National Laboratory

Terra Spotlight: A New Paradigm in Rapid Change Detection Using Satellite Images

Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform 2.0

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

ThermalTracker-3D

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Traffic Flow Impact (TFI) Tool

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Federal Aviation Administration

UVL Robotics: drone solution for warehouse inventory counts

UVL Robotics Inc.

WEC-Sim

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Sandia National Laboratories