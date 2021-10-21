Research & Development World

2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories

By |

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.

Winner, Finalist, and Medalist logos are available at: https://www.rdworldonline.com/2021-rd-100-winner-logos. Each winner receives one plaque; the order form to purchase additional plaques can be downloaded here.

Other winners, already announced, are the Special Recognition medalists, the winners in the Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories, and the winners in the Mechanical/Materials categoryThese presentations have been sponsored by Park Systems.

The newest batch of Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Process/Prototyping category

RFID Yarn®: Overcomer for 5 Major Durability Test
Taiwan Textile Research Institute

UHS rapid sintering
University of Maryland College Park
HighT-Tech LLC

Software/Services category

ADS Codex: Adaptive DNA Storage Codec
Los Alamos National Laboratory

AI-Rad Companion Organs RT
Siemens Healthineers AG

Bison
Idaho National Laboratory

BLK247 from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Certara’s COVID-19 Vaccine Model
Certara

CICE Consortium
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Danish Meteorological Institute, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Institute of Oceanology, Polish Academy of Sciences, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Naval Postgraduate School, U. S. Naval Research Laboratory Stennis Space Center, University of Reading, and the University of Washington

Commercial Routing Assistance Tool
Idaho National Laboratory
All Hazards Consortium

dGen™
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Eco-Mobility with Connected Powertrains
Southwest Research Institute
Toyota Motor North America, University of Michigan

Floodlight™ Non-Targeted Analysis System
Southwest Research Institute

Flux: Next-Generation Workload Management Software Framework
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Global Synthetic Weather Radar
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
U.S. Air Force

INER Distribution Network Management System (iDNMS)
Institute of Nuclear Energy Research, Atomic Energy Council, Executive Yuan (INER)

Misinformation join-fighting mechanism enabled by AI forensics technology
Institute for Information Industry
Taiwan FactCheck Center

ML-GA
Argonne National Laboratory

Mochi: Customizable Data Navigation Tool
Argonne National Laboratory
Carnegie Mellon University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, The HDF Group

MSC MillMax®
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
MSC Industrial Supply Inc., Manufacturing Laboratories Inc.

MURMUR (Motion Under Rubble Measured Using Radar)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
The Rapid Reaction Technology Office (OSD RRTO)

Plug-N-Play Appliance for Resilient Response of Operational Technologies (PARROT)
Idaho National Laboratory

Precision Deicer
Clinch River Computing LLC
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

QED: Quantum Ensured Defense of the Smart Electric Grid
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Oak Ridge National Laboratory and EPB

Secure-Firmware Over-the-Air (S-FOTA)
Sandia National Laboratories

Shadow Figment
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Shared Information Platform for Disaster Management
Hitachi, Ltd.
National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience

Slycat
Sandia National Laboratories

Software-defined Augmented Robot Joint (SARJ)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

SZ: A Lossy Compression Framework for Scientific Data
Argonne National Laboratory

Terra Spotlight: A New Paradigm in Rapid Change Detection Using Satellite Images
Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform 2.0
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

ThermalTracker-3D
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Traffic Flow Impact (TFI) Tool
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Federal Aviation Administration

UVL Robotics: drone solution for warehouse inventory counts
UVL Robotics Inc.

WEC-Sim
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Sandia National Laboratories

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search R&D World