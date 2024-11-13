In many respects, 2024 was a year of building upon the foundations laid by previous technological and scientific advances. While AI continued to evolve at a rapid clip, progress was in many ways more incremental than last year when GPT-4 redefined expectations for genAI. But AI continues to make definable improvements across a range of sectors. AstraZeneca’s MILTON system, for instance, can analyze routine clinical biomarkers to predict the likelihood of over 1,000 diseases before clinical diagnosis. Similarly, AlphaFold 3 expanded on its predecessors by predicting not just protein structures but also their interactions with DNA, RNA, and small molecules.

Medicine saw the fruition of years of CRISPR research with the FDA approval of Casgevy. The FDA approved Casgevy for sickle cell disease in late 2023, with an approval for beta-thalassemia following in early 2024. Similarly, Georgia Tech researchers built on decades of progress with the creation of the first functioning graphene-based semiconductor, announced at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, tech giants Google and Amazon helped stoke interest in nuclear energy by investing in small modular reactors, a move that could redefine the energy landscape as AI drives significantly more energy demand. In robotics, humanoid robots like Figure 02 moved from prototypes to practical applications, while quantum computing achieved new milestones with Microsoft and Quantinuum’s creation of 12 logical qubits.

What links many of these developments is their interdependence. AI’s growing energy appetite drives interest in nuclear power. Better computational tools speed up materials research, leading to breakthroughs like Georgia Tech’s graphene semiconductor. Medical breakthroughs advance as genetics, computing, and precision manufacturing each become more interdisciplinary. This cross-pollination suggests that the next wave of progress will come not just from individual fields, but from their overlap.

1. AI learns to better predict disease and more than protein structure MILTON: Disease Prediction System Analyzes 67 routine clinical biomarkers and 3,000 plasma proteins

Achieved high predictability (AUC > 0.7) for 1,091 diseases

Strong performance (AUC > 0.9) for 121 diseases in UK Biobank study of 500,000 participants MILTON from AstraZeneca, is a machine learning tool designed to predict the likelihood of over 1,000 diseases before clinical diagnosis. It analyzes 67 routine clinical biomarkers—such as blood biochemistry, blood counts, and urine assays—and incorporates data from 3,000 plasma protein measurements. In a study involving nearly 500,000 participants from the UK Biobank, MILTON achieved high predictability for 1,091 diseases, with an area under the curve (AUC) exceeding 0.7, and exceptional performance for 121 diseases (AUC above 0.9). Milton was profiled in Nature Genetics. In addition, described on Arxiv, IDOLpro is a generative AI tool that integrates deep diffusion models with multi-objective optimization to generate novel ligands with optimized binding affinity and synthetic accessibility. AlphaFold 3: Multi-Molecular Prediction Predicts protein structures and interactions with DNA, RNA, and small molecules

50% improvement in accuracy for predicting molecular interactions

Double the prediction accuracy of prior models for some categories



Shown on the right is a structure predicted by EvoRank. Developed at the University of Texas at Austin, this AI model uses evolutionary principles to design protein-based therapies and vaccines. It helps identify useful mutations in proteins, potentially leading to more effective and less toxic treatments. This AI advance promises faster, cheaper, and more effective protein-based therapies with fewer side effects, according to researchers at UT Austin.

2. CRISPR therapeutics hit the market FDA approved first CRISPR-based gene therapy (Casgevy) for sickle cell disease

Clinical trials showed 93.5% of participants remained crisis-free for 12+ months

Treatment cost established at $2.2 million per patient Casgevy from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics is the first approved CRISPR-based gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). Winning FDA approval in December 2023, Casgevy is indicated for patients aged 12 and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises. The therapy involves collecting a patient’s hematopoietic stem cells, editing them ex vivo using CRISPR/Cas9 technology to increase fetal hemoglobin production, and re-infusing them into the patient. Clinical trials demonstrated that 93.5% of participants experienced no severe vaso-occlusive crises for at least 12 consecutive months post-treatment.

3. Organ breakthroughs help address transplant crisis First successful pig kidney transplant 69 genomic edits to enhance compatibility

Kidney functioned effectively for three months in patient

Cleared major immune rejection hurdles In March 2024, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) performed the first successful transplant of a genetically engineered pig kidney into a living human recipient. The patient, a 62-year-old man with end-stage kidney disease, had previously undergone a human kidney transplant that failed. The pig kidney was from eGenesis, a biotech specializing in xenotransplantation. The organ underwent 69 genomic edits using CRISPR-Cas9 technology post-transplant, the pig kidney began functioning immediately. While the patient passed away in May 2024 from causes unrelated to the transplant, the pig kidney continued to function without signs of rejection until his death. BiVACOR artificial heart First successful human implantation in July 2024

Uses magnetic levitation to eliminate mechanical wear In July 2024, the first successful human implantation of the BiVACOR TAH was performed at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas. The device functioned effectively for eight days, sustaining the patient until a donor heart became available. Subsequently, in August 2024, Duke University Hospital implanted the BiVACOR TAH in a 34-year-old patient, serving as a bridge to transplant.

4. Humanoid robots grow more lifelike Industrial testing begins Figure 02 deployed at BMW Manufacturing facility

First real-world assembly line tasks completed

Features speech interaction powered by custom AI models Figure 02, a second-generation humanoid robot unveiled by Figure Inc. in August 2024, is designed for diverse tasks in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and retail. This advanced robot features speech interaction powered by custom AI models co-developed with OpenAI, and enhanced visual perception through a vision language model and six integrated cameras. Unitree H1 sets speed records The Unitree H1 achieves walking speed of 3.3 meters per second

Demonstrates stable running and jumping capabilities

First real-world factory implementations begin

5. AI gets better at thinking more like humans Large Model Advances OpenAI’s O1 models demonstrate enhanced logical reasoning

Achieved 83% on the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME), up from GPT-4’s 13%

Claude 3.5 Sonnet increases coding success rate to 49%, up from 33% Hardware Developments NVIDIA Blackwell processes 2× more tokens per second than previous generation

Meta’s MTIA v2 chip delivers 3× performance per watt

Combined advances enable more complex reasoning patterns in AI Toward better AI ‘reasoning’ The o1 models, introduced on September 12, 2024, marked a shift from quick responses to methodical problem-solving. Instead of generating immediate answers, these models process problems in steps, similar to human reasoning. This approach led to significant improvements in complex tasks. In math, the full version of o1 had a 83% success rate on AIME (compared to previous 13% for GPT-4). The model matched Ph.D.-level performance in physics and biology tests. For coding it had a 4 9% success rate on verified benchmarks (up from 33%). Similarly, in internal evaluations, Claude 3.5 Sonnet (which does not use the same processing technique) also made strides, solving 64% of coding problems related to bug fixes and functionality additions in open-source codebases, a significant improvement over the 38% success rate of its predecessor, Claude 3 Opus. A new version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet debuted in October. The first version launched in June.

6. Quantum computing error correction makes strides Quantum computing triples error-corrected qubit record Created 12 logical qubits, tripling previous records

Demonstrated increased reliability and lower error rates

Simulated chemical reactions using two logical qubits Logical qubits show improved reliability Performed fault-tolerant computations with lower error rates

Integration with Azure Quantum Elements enhances hybrid computing In 2024, Microsoft and Quantinuum created 12 logical qubits using Azure Quantum and Quantinuum’s H2 trapped-ion quantum computer, tripling their previous record. They demonstrated increased reliability by entangling these logical qubits and performing fault-tolerant computations with lower error rates than physical qubits. The teams also simulated a chemical reaction using two logical qubits, integrating cloud HPC and AI, marking the first such hybrid approach for a scientific problem. While not yet showing quantum advantage, the experiment underscored the potential of hybrid quantum-classical computing for chemistry and other scientific fields.

7. Precision agriculture gets more precise Smart spraying cuts chemical use Iowa State study shows 76% reduction in herbicide use

Saved 4,700 gallons of tank mix across 415 acres

$6,500 reduction in herbicide costs per implementation

Shown here is a John Deere “See and Spray” system. Other companies that specialize in the technology include BASF/Bosch and Greeneye Technology. Light Bio Firefly Petunia Genetically engineered petunia that emits continuous, soft green glow.

Integrates genes from the bioluminescent mushroom Neonothopanus nambi.

Recognized in TIME’s “Best Inventions of 2024.” BeeHero: Digital beekeeping comes of age BeeHero’s Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) transformed commercial pollination in 2024. The system combines: In-hive sensors monitoring bee health and activity

Real-time colony strength assessment

Predictive analytics for optimal hive placement BeeHero’s Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) is a data-driven tool aimed at improving pollination efficiency and crop yields in commercial agriculture. It employs in-field sensors to monitor pollinator activity and environmental conditions, offering real-time, actionable insights for growers. In July 2024, BeeHero launched PIP 2.0, featuring enhanced sensor design, expanded pollinator identification, and advanced monitoring capabilities. The updated platform is operational across the U.S., Israel, France, Holland, Australia, and South Africa, and has expanded its application to monitor and optimize the pollination of diverse seed and fruit crops.

8. Nuclear energy makes a comeback Tech company go nuclear Amazon and Google announce investments in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Google partners with Kairos Power for 500 MW by 2035

First reactor expected operational by 2030 Data center applications Amazon exploring SMR projects in Virginia and Washington

Collaboration with Dominion Energy and X-energy

Focus on 24/7 carbon-free energy goals for data centers The adoption of SMRs from Amazon and Google reflects the tech industry’s shift toward sustainable and reliable energy sources, moving beyond intermittent renewables like solar and wind. SMRs offer consistent power, and their smaller size allows quicker, cost-effective deployment compared to traditional nuclear reactors. This commitment to nuclear energy sets a precedent for other tech companies to meet sustainability goals. Microsoft and OpenAI have proposed an AI supercomputer known as Stargate that is estimated to cost up to $100 billion and may require up to 5 gigawatts of power — the equivalent to the combined output of multiple nuclear reactors.

9. Advanced materials drive new technologies A graphene semiconductor becomes a reality First functioning graphene-based semiconductor created

Developed by Georgia Institute of Technology researchers

Introduced a bandgap in graphene for semiconductor behavior In January 2024, Georgia Institute of Technology researchers announced a breakthrough: the first functional graphene semiconductor. Graphene, renowned for its conductivity and strength, typically lacks the essential bandgap required for semiconductor functionality. However, the team successfully introduced a bandgap by doping epitaxial graphene grown on silicon carbide, enabling it to act as a semiconductor. This graphene semiconductor boasts high electron mobility and compatibility with existing manufacturing processes, paving the way for potentially smaller and faster electronic devices. Superthin gold Single-atom-thick layer of gold synthesized

Created by Linköping University researchers

Exhibits semiconductor behavior with potential applications In 2024, researchers at Linköping University in Sweden successfully synthesized “goldene,” a single-atom-thick layer of gold. This two-dimensional material exhibits unique properties distinct from bulk gold, including semiconductor behavior, which could have applications in carbon dioxide conversion, hydrogen production, and the synthesis of value-added chemicals. The synthesis of goldene was achieved using a technique inspired by traditional Japanese metalworking.

10. Climate technologies advance Carbon mineralization progress Climeworks’ Mammoth facility captures CO₂ for storage in basalt formations

Integration with direct air capture technology

Advances in reactors using industrial byproducts for CO₂ capture Innovations in carbon mineralization are advancing this promising method for permanently storing CO₂. Integrating direct air capture with mineralization, Climeworks’ Mammoth facility in Iceland captures CO₂ and stores it underground in basalt formations. Researchers are also developing reactors that utilize industrial byproducts like fly ash to capture and mineralize CO₂ more efficiently. Enhanced weathering techniques, such as UNDO’s rock spreading on agricultural land, accelerate natural CO₂ sequestration. Industrially, partnerships like U.S. Steel’s collaboration with CarbonFree aim to capture and convert significant amounts of CO₂ into calcium carbonate. Google’s Project Green Light AI optimizes traffic light timings to reduce emissions

Deployed at over 70 intersections across 13 cities

Reduces stops by 30% and emissions by 10% Google’s “Project Green Light” is an initiative that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data from Google Maps to optimize traffic light timings, aiming to reduce stop-and-go traffic and associated vehicle emissions. By analyzing traffic patterns, the project provides actionable recommendations to city traffic engineers, which can be implemented using existing infrastructure. As of 2024, Project Green Light has been deployed at over 70 intersections across 13 cities globally, including Seattle, Rio de Janeiro, and Bangalore. Early results indicate a potential reduction of up to 30% in stops and a 10% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions at optimized intersections. In 2024, the project expanded its reach, with Seattle becoming the first U.S. city to implement the system.

11. Surgical robotics see dexterity advances Symani surgical system First FDA-approved robot for microsurgery

Features wristed robotic arms with seven degrees of flexibility

Used in over 1,000 procedures across 17 types The Symani Surgical System, developed by Medical Microinstruments (MMI), received FDA approval in April 2024, becoming the first robot authorized for microsurgery. Its wristed robotic arms offer seven degrees of flexibility, surpassing human dexterity and minimizing tremors during delicate procedures. The system has already been used in over 1,000 procedures of 17 different types, including free flap reconstructions, lymphatic surgeries, and peripheral nerve repairs. This technology enhances precision and expands the possibilities of microsurgery. Haptic advances University College London’s synthetic touch system developed

Advanced haptic technology simulates sensation of touch

Potential applications include surgical robotics. Also could help patients who’ve lost touch sensitivity. Researchers at University College London developed advanced haptic technology designed to simulate the sensation of touch with high sensitivity. This system mimics human touch by stimulating skin receptors using varied vibrations, aiming to aid patients who’ve lost touch sensitivity and enhance robotic applications in areas like medical surgery and nuclear decommissioning. This bioinspired haptic (BAMH) system has potential applications in diagnosing touch loss, enhancing robotic surgery, and improving virtual interactions. The device stimulates the four main touch receptors in human skin, providing a more natural and accurate tactile experience than previous technologies. The BAMH system was unveiled at the British Science Festival, where attendees could experience the technology firsthand.

12. Photorealistic AI blurs the virtual and real Image generation advances DALL·E 3 integration with ChatGPT Plus and Bing Chat

Midjourney advances in customization and realism

Adobe Firefly’s copyright-friendly editing within Creative Cloud

Image above is from Google’s Imagen 3 Photorealistic AI made significant leaps in 2024, impacting creative industries and prompting ethical discussions. DALL·E 3, integrated into ChatGPT Plus and Bing Chat, refined text-to-image generation, while Midjourney and Adobe Firefly offered advanced customization and copyright-friendly editing within Creative Cloud, respectively. The film industry saw AI-driven de-aging in the movie “Here,” and AI art gained recognition with Ai-Da’s million-dollar painting sale. Video and image platforms both progress OpenAI’s Sora and RunwayML’s text-to-video models announced

Facing controversy in early 2024, Google refined image generation with content moderation

13. Fusion energy research makes strides OpenStar forges progress on a shoestring budget Achieved 20-second plasma at 300,000 degrees Celsius

Nearing “first plasma” milestone with minimal investment

Seeking Series-A funding to advance fusion technology International efforts ramp up U.S. DOE released decadal strategy for fusion development

WEST tokamak maintained 50-million-degree plasma for over six minutes

China’s investment in fusion research nearly doubles that of the U.S. Fusion energy research witnessed significant advances in 2024. OpenStar, a New Zealand startup, achieved a 20-second plasma at 300,000 degrees Celsius with minimal investment. The image here shows Nancy Zhou, an instrumentation engineer at OpenStar, who contributes to the project. The startup has won funding — but a relatively small amount by startup standards — in August 2023, it secured a US$6.2 million seed funding round and raised an additional US$6 million in 2024. The company is nearing its “first plasma” milestone, a crucial step toward demonstrating the viability of their fusion technology, and is seeking Series-A funding. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy released a decadal strategy to accelerate commercial fusion development. The WEST tokamak in France set a record by maintaining a 50-million-degree plasma for over six minutes, and Zap Energy secured substantial funding to advance its sheared-flow stabilized Z-pinch reactor technology.

14. World’s largest 3D printer breaks Guinness record Factory of the Future 1.0 Massive 3D printer: 96 ft long, 32 ft wide, 18 ft high

Prints at 500 pounds per hour

Could print a 600-square-foot house in under 80 hours The University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center unveiled Factory of the Future 1.0 (FoF 1.0) in April 2024, a massive thermoplastic polymer 3D printer that sets a new world record, surpassing the university’s previous Guinness World Record set in 2019 for the largest prototype polymer 3D printer.

With a build volume of 96 feet long, 32 feet wide, and 18 feet high, and a printing speed of 500 pounds per hour, FoF 1.0 integrates additive and subtractive manufacturing, continuous tape layup, and robotic arm operations. This versatile platform targets diverse applications, including affordable housing (potentially printing a 600-square-foot house in under 80 hours), bridge construction, maritime vessel fabrication, and renewable energy technologies. Advanced manufacturing systems Divergent’s AI-driven design and assembly system

Collaborated with Bugatti and McLaren in 2024

Optimizes designs, reduces material waste, and increases flexibility Divergent Technologies’ DAPS (Divergent Adaptive Production System) made strides in automotive manufacturing in 2024. This end-to-end digital platform combines AI-driven generative design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly to create complex structures with optimized efficiency. The system gained notable traction through high-profile partnerships, collaborating with Bugatti in June to produce chassis and suspension components for the Tourbillon hypercar, leveraging DAPS for weight reduction and performance enhancements. A subsequent partnership with McLaren in July focused on using DAPS for chassis components in their next-generation supercars, aiming to improve performance, sustainability, and production efficiency. The system’s ability to optimize designs, reduce material waste, and increase production flexibility compared to traditional methods demonstrates its potential to revolutionize high-performance vehicle manufacturing.

15. Neurological breakthroughs in spinal cord injury treatment Onward Medical ARC-EX Non-invasive therapy enhances upper limb function

72% of participants showed significant improvements

87% reported quality of life enhancements Clinical advances Up-LIFT trial involved 65 participants with chronic tetraplegia

Targeted electrical stimulation delivered through external electrodes

Results published in Nature Medicine, May 2024 The ARC-EX system by ONWARD Medical is a non-invasive therapy designed to improve upper limb function in individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI). It delivers targeted, programmed electrical stimulation to the spinal cord through external electrodes. In the Up-LIFT pivotal trial involving 65 participants with chronic tetraplegia, ARC-EX therapy resulted in significant improvements, with 72% of participants showing enhanced strength and function. Additionally, 87% of participants reported improvements in quality of life. These results, published in Nature Medicine in May 2024, highlight the potential of ARC-EX to provide meaningful benefits for people living with SCI, offering a non-invasive approach to rehabilitation.

16. Semiconductor advance ASML High-NA EUV lithography Increased numerical aperture to 0.55

TWINSCAN EXE:5000 achieves 8 nm resolution

Prints features 1.7× smaller than previous systems ASML’s High Numerical Aperture (High-NA) Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography represents a significant advancement in semiconductor manufacturing technology. The numerical aperture (NA) of an optical system quantifies its ability to collect and focus light; a higher NA enables the production of finer features on silicon wafers. ASML’s High-NA EUV systems increase the NA from 0.33 in their previous NXE systems to 0.55 in the new EXE systems, enhancing resolution capabilities. The TWINSCAN EXE:5000 is ASML’s first High-NA EUV lithography system, achieving an 8 nm resolution. This allows chipmakers to print features 1.7 times smaller than those possible with previous systems, resulting in a 2.9-fold increase in transistor density. Chiplet technology matures Adopted by AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Samsung

Highlighted at the Design Automation Conference 2024

Recognized in MIT Technology Review’s top 10 breakthroughs of the year Chiplet technology, which involves assembling smaller semiconductor dies into a single integrated circuit, has gained significant traction. Major companies like AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Samsung have adopted this approach to enhance performance and flexibility in chip design. The Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2024 highlighted chiplets as a key innovation, and MIT Technology Review recognized them among the top 10 breakthrough technologies for the year. Shown here is the first fully integrated Optical I/O Chiplet from Intel.

17. Augmented reality devices advance Meta’s Orion Prototype Augmented reality glasses featuring holographic display technology

Overlays 2D and 3D content in real-world environments

Integrates AI for content analysis and proactive suggestions Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a prototype for augmented reality glasses named Orion. These glasses feature holographic displays capable of overlaying 2D and 3D content on the real world. AI integration allows the glasses to analyze content and offer proactive suggestions. It hails Orion as its most advanced augmented reality (AR) glasses to date. Orion combines the appearance of regular glasses with immersive AR capabilities, including holographic displays and contextual AI. These glasses allow users to interact with digital content overlaid onto the real world, enabling hands-free communication and access to information. While not yet available to consumers, Orion serves as a polished prototype for Meta’s future consumer AR product line. Meta is currently gathering feedback from internal and external testers to further refine the technology before a public release. Apple Vision Pro First-generation spatial computing device announced in February 2024

Features M2 chip with dual 4K micro-OLED displays

Advanced eye and hand tracking technologies In 2024, Apple debuted the Vision Pro, its inaugural spatial computing headset, in February 2024. The device utilizes the M2 chip for processing power and boasts dual 4K micro-OLED displays for immersive visuals. Advanced eye and hand tracking technology enables intuitive interaction with the virtual environment. Initial applications focus on entertainment and productivity, offering users new ways to experience content and accomplish tasks. A second-generation Vision Pro is reportedly under development. This next iteration is rumored to incorporate the more powerful M5 chip for a substantial performance boost. The current Vision Pro’s high price point has limited its adoption. Future versions may address this with more affordable options, expanding the potential user base. Software updates, like visionOS 2.2 with its expanded display options, aim to enhance functionality and user experience. Apple is likely to prioritize software development to maintain the platform’s appeal. While initial reception has been mixed, the Vision Pro represents Apple’s foray into the evolving landscape of spatial computing.

18. Battery Innovations Enhance Energy Storage Low-Cost Iron Chloride Innovation Georgia Tech develops iron chloride cathode

Costs only 1-2% of traditional cathode materials

Maintains equivalent energy storage capacity Researchers at Georgia Tech have introduced an iron chloride (FeCl₃) cathode for lithium-ion batteries, costing only 1-2% of traditional cathode materials like nickel and cobalt. Despite the lower cost, the FeCl₃ cathode can store an equivalent amount of energy. Implementing this cathode could significantly decrease the overall cost of batteries, making electric vehicles more affordable. The technology also offers promise for large-scale energy storage by reducing battery costs and improving performance. LFP Battery Advances Cost reductions to below $98.50 per kWh achieved in 2024

Adopted by major automakers including Ford, Rivian, GM, and Tesla

Over 50% market share in Chinese EV battery market 2024 marked a transformative year for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology in the electric vehicle industry. Major automakers including Ford, Rivian, GM, and Tesla significantly expanded their adoption of LFP batteries, driven by dramatic cost reductions to below $98.50 per kWh. The technology achieved breakthroughs in energy density and temperature tolerance through innovations like multi-layer electrodes, while maintaining its advantages in safety and thermal stability.

19. Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Advance Guardian Agriculture SC1 First FAA-authorized eVTOL for commercial use nationwide

200-pound payload capacity for agricultural spraying

Covers approximately 60 acres per hour The Guardian Agriculture SC1, the first FAA-authorized eVTOL for commercial use nationwide, offers a new approach to agricultural spraying. This autonomous electric aircraft boasts a 200-pound payload capacity for fertilizers or pesticides, covering approximately 60 acres per hour. Measuring 12 feet by 12 feet with four 6-foot propellers and an 18-foot spray boom, the SC1 utilizes a 30-gallon-per-minute pump and a purpose-built battery for agricultural operations. Its fully autonomous operation allows for efficient and sustainable crop spraying compared to traditional methods. Deployed commercially in California’s Salinas Valley since late 2023, the SC1 represents a precise and environmentally friendly solution for crop protection. Flying Taxi Progress Archer Aviation secures major Japanese order for Midnight eVTOL

Joby Aviation conducts successful piloted test flights in Japan

FAA issues operational guidelines and pilot certification standards 2024 marked significant progress for piloted electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or flying taxis. The FAA issued operational guidelines and pilot certification standards, officially recognizing them as a new aircraft category. Industry leaders like Archer Aviation secured a major order for their Midnight eVTOL from a Japanese venture consisting of Japan Airlines and Sumitomo (see pic), while Joby Aviation, partnering with Toyota, successfully conducted a piloted test flight in Japan. These advancements pave the way for planned urban air taxi services in the near future, though the industry remains focused on piloted operations for the foreseeable future to prioritize safety and regulatory compliance.

20. Solar Technology Achieves Record Efficiencies Perovskite-Silicon Progress Record efficiency of 33.9% achieved in 2023

Surpassed Shockley-Queisser limit for silicon-based cells

Breakthroughs in stability and large-scale production Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells, which pair a perovskite top cell with a silicon bottom cell, are pushing the boundaries of solar energy efficiency. By combining perovskite’s tunable bandgap and strong absorption with silicon’s proven performance, these cells capture a wider range of sunlight. Efficiency has rapidly climbed, surpassing 29% in 2020 and reaching a record 33.9% in 2023, exceeding the Shockley-Queisser limit for silicon-based cells. While advantages include higher efficiency and potentially lower manufacturing costs, challenges remain in perovskite stability and large-scale production. Recent breakthroughs, such as a 28.2% efficient all-perovskite tandem cell and a 31.46% efficient perovskite-silicon cell using copper(I) thiocyanate, highlight ongoing innovation. Addressing the remaining stability and scalability hurdles will be key to realizing the widespread adoption of this promising technology. Flexible Solar Innovation RIKEN develops stretchable solar cell maintaining efficiency when stretched by up to 50%

MIT advances foldable crystalline silicon wafers for enhanced flexibility

Potential applications in wearable electronics and diverse environments

21. AI Infrastructure and Cooling Technologies Advance NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture Introduced 208 billion transistors across two dies

2.5× improvement in AI training performance

5× improvement in AI inference

25× greater energy efficiency NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, introduced in March 2024, marks a significant advancement in GPU technology, succeeding the Hopper architecture. Each Blackwell GPU comprises two dies connected by a 10 terabytes per second (TB/s) interconnect, resulting in a unified GPU with 208 billion transistors. The architecture employs High-Bandwidth Memory 3e (HBM3e) and features the fifth-generation NVLink interconnect, enabling scalability up to 576 GPUs for large-scale AI models. Notably, Blackwell introduces Trusted Execution Environment for Input/Output (TEE-I/O). Meta’s AI Chip Innovation MTIA v2 chip launched across data centers

3× performance increase over predecessor

1.5× better performance per watt

Uses TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology Meta has rolled out the MTIA v2 chip across its data centers to support complex AI applications like content ranking and recommendations for Facebook and Instagram. Built using 5-nanometer technology from TSMC, the MTIA v2 boosts compute and memory bandwidth, achieving three times the performance of the original MTIA. The chip also improves energy efficiency, offering 1.5 times better performance per watt. The MTIA v2’s deployment across 16 data center regions enables Meta to scale its AI processing needs independently, reducing reliance on third-party GPU providers while optimizing performance for high-demand tasks. Cooling innovation HPE’s fanless direct liquid cooling cuts power use by 90% for AI workloads (see below)

8-element cooling design reduces power needs per server blade by 37%

Adopted by NVIDIA for upcoming GB200 racks with Blackwell chips

22. Medical advances in obesity and heart failure treatment Tirzepatide shows promise in heart failure Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) reduces heart failure outcomes by 38%

Mean weight loss of 15.7% over 52 weeks

The dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist showing benefits in heart failure and obesity. Tirzepatide, a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist developed by Eli Lilly, has demonstrated significant therapeutic benefits for patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. In the Phase 3 SUMMIT trial, tirzepatide reduced the risk of heart failure outcomes—including urgent heart failure visits, hospitalizations, oral diuretic intensification, or cardiovascular death—by 38% compared to placebo. Additionally, patients treated with tirzepatide experienced substantial weight loss, with a mean reduction of 15.7% in body weight over 52 weeks, compared to 2.2% in the placebo group. This dual effect addresses both heart failure symptoms and obesity, conditions that often coexist and exacerbate each other.

23. Affordable electric vehicles expand market accessibility Chevrolet Equinox EV Starting price around $30,000

Offers a 250-mile range

Makes EVs more accessible to mainstream consumers 2024 saw several automakers expand EV accessibility with more affordable models. Chevrolet launched the Equinox EV, a compact SUV starting around $30,000 with a 250-mile range (shown here with upgrades bringing the price to over $40k). Nissan continued to offer the Leaf, with a starting price of $29,235 and a 149-mile range, maintaining its position as a budget-friendly option. Volkswagen’s 2024 ID.4, starting at $39,735 but effectively priced at $32,235 after the federal tax credit, offers a range between 206 and 291 miles. Similarly, the Kia Niro EV, starting at $39,600, provides a 253-mile range. Other Affordable EVs Nissan Leaf continues at $29,235 with a 149-mile range

Volkswagen ID.4 effectively priced at $32,235 after tax credit

Kia Niro EV starting at $39,600 with a 253-mile range