6 major R&D moves this week: Honeywell spinoffs meets Lilly’s pipeline expansion



In early 2025, major players in aerospace, pharma, and high tech continue to revamp their portfolios and global footprints. The latest evidence? Honeywell’s decision to spin off its automation arm to Mitsubishi Chemical’s $3 billion pharma selloff. In other news, HP doubles down on Saudi Arabia with new manufacturing and R&D sites, Nippon Steel makes a partial play for U.S. Steel, and Eli Lilly extends its incretin therapy into new therapeutic areas. Meanwhile, a Trump administration freeze goes into effect on EV charging funds. There’s also Toyota’s Shanghai EV push, Google’s $75 billion AI capex, and SoftBank’s joint venture with OpenAI.

AI & technology

1. Honeywell’s Split: aerospace vs. automation vs. advanced materials

Honeywell International Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina, announced last week that it plans to separate its aerospace division from its automation business and spin off its advanced materials arm. The separation of its automation and aerospace businesses should be completed by the second half of 2026. Honeywell currently makes engines and cockpit systems for Boeing and others. Its aerospace business booked $15 billion in revenues in 2024. Its industrial and building automation units have not been so successful and have dented the company’s overall earnings.

Broader Impact: By decoupling its aerospace arm, Honeywell can double down on high-margin aviation technology while freeing the automation business to pursue R&D more aligned with digital transformation and Industry 4.0.

Market Angle: Expect increased M&A activity in automation and building controls, potentially opening the door for smaller players to innovate faster.

Additional developments

2. Mitsubishi Chemical Group sells $3 billion pharma unit

Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Tokyo, Japan, announced last week that it will sell its pharmaceutical unit for more than $3 billion, a deal that would allow the company to focus on its key chemical businesses. The U.S. investment community followed up stating that it will purchase Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for $3.4 billion. The drugmaker focuses on developing treatments for central nervous system disorders, inflammation, diabetes and metabolic diseases, as well as vaccines. The Japanese company said large R&D investments are required to strengthen Tanabe’s R&D capacity, which was not available under its current ownership.

Real-World Impact: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma tackles diseases in neurology, immunology, and metabolic disorders—industries that require heavy R&D. This sale hands the reins to an investor group with deeper pockets for R&D expansions.

Key Takeaway: Big R&D budgets needed for pharma breakthroughs are prompting corporations to streamline. Expect a surge in specialized drug research and possibly faster routes to clinical trials under new ownership.

AI & technology

3. HP’s regional manufacturing and R&D push

HP Inc. (formerly Hewlett-Packard Co.), Palo Alto, California, announced last week the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and an artificial intelligence (AI) and R&D Centre of Excellence in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in its mission to provide regional businesses with cutting edge solutions. The company also announced the creation of numerous education programs and local partnerships designed to empower Saudi Arabia’s next generation for a brighter future. HP says it is steadily strengthening its footprint across the Middle East and Africa through its manufacturing facility creation. Its “Made in Saudi” initiative enables a better, more customized experience for customers. This initiative will also foster the development of local talent by creating thousands of new jobs by 2027.

Regional Tech Boom: Saudi Arabia has been ramping up high-tech initiatives, providing a hub for global R&D players.

Business/Policy Angle: This move ties into "Made in Saudi" initiatives—regionalizing production can lower costs for HP and speed up custom solutions for Middle Eastern and African markets.

Automotive & manufacturing

4. Nippon Steel’s partial U.S. Steel investment

Nippon Steel, Tokyo, Japan, announced last week that it is considering investing in—but not owning—U.S. Steel, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Details of the agreement signed by Nippon and the Trump administration were not immediately available. Nippon had previously considered purchasing U.S. Steel for $14.1 billion. The United Steelworkers union had opposed the purchase.

Geopolitical Context: Government policy can drastically alter foreign acquisitions—especially in critical industries like steel.

R&D Dimension: Partial ownership may still facilitate joint R&D on advanced steel alloys and sustainable metallurgy, yet less direct control means fewer corporate synergies.

Additional developments

5. Eli Lilly expands incretin drug pipeline

RDW Index member Eli Lilly & Co., Indianapolis, Indiana, announced last week that it is looking to test new applications for its FDA approved tirzepatide incretin therapy—currently approved for weight loss, diabetes, and sleep apnea. Incretins are hormones that are released after eating, affecting the body’s insulin response. The company’s objective is to test the drug across disease in neurology and immunology indications. It is currently considering applications in chronic weight management, obstructive sleep apnea and knee osteoarthritis among people with obesity who are overweight.

Market & Health Impact: A successful expansion in tirzepatide’s label could reshape chronic disease management, from obesity to neurological disorders.

R&D Edge: This underscores pharma's shift toward multi‑indication therapies to maximize ROI on existing R&D investments.

Additional developments

6. Spinoffs everywhere: The week’s other big moves

Trump Administration Freezes EV Charging Funds: The Trump administration last week halted federal funding to states for new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. About $5 billion was planned to be provided to states to build fast chargers along interstate exits. A Transportation Department letter was issued stating that it will issue new program guidance this coming spring. About 940 locations were initially awarded funding for the charging stations, with 56 now completed and hundreds currently in some stage of construction. Reality Check: ~$5 billion was planned for new fast-charging stations; the pause creates uncertainty for automotive R&D and EV infrastructure. Looking Ahead: Potential for private-public solutions if policy remains stalled. Toyota’s Shanghai EV Unit: RDW Index member Toyota Motor, Tokyo, Japan, announced last week that its new Shanghai, China unit will develop and manufacture Lexus-branded battery EVs. This unit will also produce batteries for the group’s other businesses and product lines. Like other foreign carmakers in China, Toyota has struggled in a cutthroat price war with Chinese EV carmakers. Toyota currently manufactures vehicles in the U.S., imports them from Japan and also Mexico for sale in the U.S. Production Goals: Up to 100,000 Lexus-branded battery EVs annually by 2027 or later. Competitive Edge: Toyota must innovate rapidly to counter China’s homegrown EV leaders.



2025 R&D layoffs tracker: Restructuring amid a new AI era In February 2025, R&D-related job cuts are reshaping especially the tech sector which is doubling down on AI investments even as it trims payrolls. Additionally, companies like Boeing, Cruise, and Teradyne are reducing workforces amid cost pressures and a drive for greater operational efficiency. For full details and the latest numbers, check out our comprehensive 2025 R&D Layoffs Tracker.

Google’s $75B Capex for AI Data Centers: RDW Index member Google, Mountain View, California, announced last week that revenue growth in its cloud unit underperformed company forecasts. Google is accelerating its investments in the data centers that power AI for the company and other clients of its cloud-computing businesses. Google plans to invest $75 billion on capital expenditures in 2025, compared to the $52 billion it spent on capex areas in 2024. Growth Pressure: Cloud revenue growth underperformed, so Google invests heavily in AI infrastructure. Takeaway: Another signal that hyperscale data centers and AI R&D remain a primary battleground for big tech.

SoftBank + OpenAI Partner in Japan:

SoftBank Group, London, United Kingdom and OpenAI, San Francisco, California, announced last week that they plan to team up to offer AI services, initially targeting Japanese businesses to lay the groundwork for a potential global expansion. SoftBank said that it will assign 1,000 employees in 2025 to the joint venture with its SB OpenAI Japan division. The Japanese service will be provided with $3 billion annually to use OpenAI’s technology access. SoftBank said artificial general intelligence, in which computers have human-level cognitive abilities, will be realized faster in the world of big corporations than that of individuals because corporations have ample financial resources and vast amounts of specific data to train the computers. Focus: A $3 billion yearly investment to bring advanced AI services to large Japanese corporations. Implication: AGI discussions ramp up—especially in corporate contexts flush with data and capital.

Focus: A $3 billion yearly investment to bring advanced AI services to large Japanese corporations.

Implication: AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) discussions ramp up—especially in corporate contexts flush with data and capital.

Focus: A $3 billion yearly investment to bring advanced AI services to large Japanese corporations.

Implication: AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) discussions ramp up—especially in corporate contexts flush with data and capital.

Ticker Exchange 2020 R&D Billions $ 01/31/25 02/07/25 1/31/25 to 2/7/25 1/1/22 to 2/7/25 1 Alphabet/Google GOOGL NASDAQ 27.303 205.60 187.14 -8.98% 29.20% 2 Microsoft MSFT NASDAQ 17.198 415.06 409.75 -1.28% 21.83% 3 Volkswagen AG VWAGY OTC 17.259 10.34 9.97 -3.58% -65.86% 4 Apple AAPL NASDAQ 18.667 236.00 227.63 -3.55% 28.19% 5 Facebook/Meta META NASDAQ 13.874 689.19 714.52 3.68% 112.43% 6 Intel INTC NASDAQ 14.503 19.43 19.10 -1.70% -62.91% 7 Johnson & Johnson JNJ NYSE 13.750 152.15 153.12 0.64% -10.49% 8 Roche Holdings AG RHHBY OTC 14.143 39.25 39.77 1.32% -23.06% 9 Merck & Co. MRK NYSE 11.381 98.82 87.28 -11.68% 13.88% 10 Novartis NVS NYSE 9.387 104.72 106.26 1.47% 21.48% 11 Toyota TM NYSE 10.724 188.93 183.98 -2.62% -71.00% 12 Pfizer PFE NYSE 8.336 26.52 25.74 -2.94% -56.41% 13 Alibaba BABA NYSE 6.006 98.84 103.51 4.72% -12.86% 14 GM GM NYSE 6.727 49.46 47.39 -4.19% -19.17% 15 Honda HMC NYSE 8.806 28.34 27.87 -1.66% -2.04% 16 Ford F NYSE 9.340 10.08 9.24 -8.33% -55.51% 17 AbbVie ABBV NYSE 13.949 183.90 190.60 3.64% 40.77% 18 Sanofi SA SNY NYSE 7.750 54.34 53.35 -1.82% 6.49% 19 Cisco CSCO NASDAQ 6.331 60.60 62.27 2.76% -1.74% 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY NYSE 7.130 58.95 56.85 -3.56% -8.82% 21 Astra Zeneca PLC AZN NYSE 6.056 70.76 71.99 1.74% 23.59% 22 IBM IBM NYSE 5.368 255.70 252.34 -1.34% 88.79% 23 Oracle ORCL NYSE 6.928 170.06 174.46 2.59% 100.05% 24 Eli Lilly & Co. LLY NYSE 8.606 811.08 878.31 8.29% 217.97% 25 Stellantis NV STLA NYSE 5.309 13.13 12.94 -1.45% -33.78% Total 269.522 4051.25 4105.38 1.34% 45.59% ICT 2150.48 2150.72 0.01% 48.36% Automotive 300.28 291.39 -2.96% -14.77% Biopharmaceutical 1600.49 1663.27 3.93% 61.76%

The R&D World Index

R&D World’s R&D Index is a weekly stock market summary of the top international companies involved in R&D. The top 25 industrial R&D spenders in 2020 were selected based on the latest listings from Schonfeld & Associates’ June 2020 R&D Ratios & Budgets. These 25 companies include pharmaceutical (10 companies), automotive (6 companies) and ICT (9 companies) who invested a cumulative total of nearly 260 billion dollars in R&D in 2019, or approximately 10% of all the R&D spent in the world by government, industries and academia combined, according to R&D World’s 2021 Global R&D Funding Forecast. The stock prices used in the R&D World Index are tabulated from NASDAQ. NYSE, and OTC common stock prices for the companies selected at the close of stock trading business on the Friday preceding the online publication of the R&D World Inde