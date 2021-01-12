6 Purdue innovators advance their technologies through Trask funding

Six Purdue University researchers have received a total of $208,628 from the Trask Innovation Fund to help their labs commercialize their innovations.

The fund is a development program established to support projects that advance the commercial value of Purdue intellectual property. The fund makes awards twice a year to aid faculty and staff with their patented innovations that are being commercialized through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization.

There are three Trask Innovation Fund tracks: Innovation Sparks for Life Science (life science), Innovation Sparks for Physical Sciences (physical science) and Commercialization Partner Spark (commercialization).

The Purdue researchers receiving funding this round are:

Jean Chmielewski, cell penetrating antibacterial peptides for treatment of serious lung infections (track: life science)

Arun Bhunia, authentication of listeria adhesion protein (LAP)-mediated drug delivery across the epithelial barrier (track: life science)

Na Lu, prototyping piezoelectric sensing device for real-time concrete strength monitoring (track: commercialization)

Pedro Irazoqui, a wearable alerting device for monitoring impending SUDEP risk through multiple biomarkers (track: commercialization)

Paul Robinson, handheld device for real-time detection of pathogens, toxins and contaminating chemicals for biodefense and food analysis (track: physical sciences)

Jeffrey Youngblood, processing of near-minimum viable product prototype for biodegradable packaging from cellulose nanofibrils (track: physical sciences)

“Even during a global pandemic, researchers created many technologies worthy of OTC’s investment to develop solutions through the Purdue commercialization ecosystem and Purdue’s growing Discovery Park District,” said Abhijit Karve, director of business development for OTC.

Purdue inventors who are prepared to move their innovations to market have until Feb. 19 to apply for funding through the Trask Innovation Fund.

All Purdue faculty, staff and researchers who have submitted a disclosure to OTC are eligible to submit proposals.