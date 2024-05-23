80°F Thermostatic Microcapsules Ultra-fine Fiber Leather is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Researchers at Taiwan Textile Research Institute TTRI have developed temperature-regulated leather material by combining two water-based elements: microcapsule technique and water-based long-fiber foundation fabric. The former can regulate temperature by keeping or releasing the heat to maintain an ideal skin temperature of 80° F (27° C) on average; the latter can provide softness and sturdiness to the leather material. The manufacturing process is zero-VOC, specially designed for products with prolonged skin contact. This material has a wide range of application potential for household, automotive, and headphone products.