A 250 kW All Silicon Carbide Motor Drive for Hybrid Electric Aircraft if R&D 100 of the day

University of Arkansas’s motor drive for hybrid electric aircraft represents a leading-edge application technology based on wide bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor technology, containing breakthroughs in performance, power density, integration, and thermal management. SiC semiconductors promote high power density that enables increased range from electric vehicles. This is the first application of this technology to hybrid aircraft that has succeeded in flight validation. These drives will inspire further research and development into electric planes and other forms of transportation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change concerns.