A digital twin for rare earths: Argonne’s bet on AI-driven scale-up

Argonne National Laboratory is working with companies across the mining, processing, recycling and manufacturing value chain to reduce risks associated with the rare earth element industry. These collaborations focus on developing technologies that make domestic production more efficient, resilient and economically viable.

As the United States expands artificial intelligence, modernizes the electricity grid and grows advanced manufacturing, access to critical materials has become a national priority. Materials such as rare earth elements, lithium, cobalt and graphite are essential to these efforts. Today, many of them are still mined or processed overseas. This leaves U.S. manufacturers exposed to supply disruptions, price swings and geopolitical risk.

The bottleneck in critical materials is the leap from pilot to commercialization. Solvent extraction processes that work at lab scale routinely fail or underperform when scaled up, due to factors such as fluid dynamics, heat transfer and reagent behavior. This is where most domestic capacity efforts stall, and what a new partnership is trying to fix.

To reduce these risks, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is relying more heavily on public-private partnerships. Through its Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, DOE is linking federal research capabilities with industry-led deployment to help move new technologies from the laboratory into the marketplace faster.

Accelerating the path from science to industry

Argonne entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Aclara Resources that centers on developing an AI-enabled digital twin for heavy rare earth separation. Under the agreement, Argonne is providing its expertise in advanced computing, process modeling and AI to support the scale-up of separation technologies for Aclara’s pilot plant, which is being developed in partnership with Virginia Tech.

Lanthanides have nearly identical chemical properties, making selective separation chemistry complex and highly sensitive to process conditions. The Argonne Model for Universal Solvent Extraction (AMUSE) builds high-fidelity models of the extraction process, including how organic and aqueous phases interact, so engineers can simulate thousands of operating scenarios before touching physical equipment.

The goal is to help technologies reach industrial readiness faster. By pairing Argonne’s AI-powered process simulation platform with data from Aclara’s recently inaugurated rare earth pilot plant, the team aims to reduce both time and cost as operations move from pilot scale to commercial facilities. This transition is one of the biggest barriers to building new U.S.-based capacity.

From Louisiana pilot plant to full production

The collaboration supports Aclara’s plan to build a $277 million heavy rare earth separation facility in Louisiana, the first of its kind in the U.S., with a secured ionic clay raw material feed. By the time production begins in 2028, Aclara expects to have more than a year of operational data from its pilot plant, enabling faster ramp-up, improved efficiency and stable long-term operations.

Argonne and its industry partners are demonstrating pilot-scale processes and AI-enabled optimization tools that can be adopted directly by manufacturers. At full production, Aclara has indicated that its Louisiana facility could supply more than 75% of the U.S. demand for dysprosium and terbium, significantly reducing reliance on overseas processing. These rare earth materials are used in high-strength magnets that allow for the efficient operation of electric motors.

The methodology, pairing AI process simulation with real-time pilot data to de-risk scale-up, is potentially applicable across other critical materials separations: lithium recovery, cobalt refining or battery black mass processing.