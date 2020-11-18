A-LabInsider launches app to boost biotech businesses

A-LabInsider's new application lists all the academic life science labs in Europe, filtering through them to make it easier for small and medium biotech companies to discover compatible labs to do business with. The concept was to create a central place for biotech SMEs to find academic labs through the content of available websites and scientific literature the labs have produced, as well as to keep an eye on new labs, gain lead generation and market intelligence to get an overview and benchmark performance of each lab.

A-LabInsider equips companies with the latest data, guides them in what to do with it and how to apply it to achieve best possible results. By doing those things, the app is the "market watch" on academic life science labs and will always be updated with new information arising daily.

With there being twice as many academic labs as biotech SMEs, it has been very time-consuming and tedious to search manually for the information on the websites and in scientific literature. Through the app, SMEs can make their decision about the right labs through the literature the labs have produced and gain an overview and benchmarking of their performance in any topic. With the ever-growing need for convenient and easily accessible information, A-LabInsider takes away the discovery problem from biotech SMEs and even more makes it easier to follow up with those that are relevant.

The app will positively affect how both sides connect and will boost each other's businesses. It also provides SMEs with the functions that are normally provided to enterprises, but at a more reasonable and affordable price.

The situation with academic life science labs is paradoxical, by number there are twice as many as biotech companies, while by revenue generated from them to biotech companies, they represent only a quarter. Their budget is often similar to small biotech companies’, however difficulty being discovered represents the main reason for the discrepancy. A-LabInsider solves this problem by pouring more innovation developed in biotech companies to academic labs, thus making good for small businesses and publicly funded research groups so they can benefit from the latest innovations. It affects the quality of life inside the labs because now they can apply the latest innovations to their scientific questions. For companies, this proves to be an efficient approach for market development, where they can get more results and allocate the rest of resources to some other business needs.

