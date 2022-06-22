A new modern identity for VACUUBRAND  

BrandTech Scientific presents the new VACUUBRAND identity which launched at Analytica in Munich Germany on June 21. The focus is on the VACUUBRAND promise: Innovative vacuum technology enabling customers to run reliable, safe and efficient processes. With the new design, the brand has a modern, unmistakable uplift. The new logo highlights the word VACUU in VACUUBRAND to emphasize vacuum technology as the core competence. It forms the umbrella for the names of the innovative products such as VACUU·PURE, VACUU·SELECT or VACUU·LAN. BRAND, set in a finer typeface defines VACUUBRAND as an integral part of the Brand Group. You will see the new branding rolled out across the US and Canadian through all the BrandTech Scientific touchpoints in the coming months.

A Video representing the transformation from the old to the new VACUUBRAND logo

The new logo and branding are well represented on the website at Vacuubrand.com.