Abbott medtech wins two 2025 R&D 100 Awards

As first reported by our sister brand, Medical Design & Outsourcing (MDO), Abbott has two winners in this year’s R&D 100 Awards. Below we add product specifics and regulatory/trial context for readers who want details. Check out the full winners list here on R&D World.

Liberta RC: rechargeable DBS with remote programming

Liberta RC is an FDA-cleared, rechargeable implantable pulse generator for deep brain stimulation (DBS) in movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor. According to Abbott, the device has a 13.79-cc can volume and is about 31% smaller than a referenced competitor; under nominal settings it is designed to be recharged about every 37 days (≈10 times/year). It is also the only rechargeable DBS device compatible with the company’s NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic for remote programming over cellular/Wi-Fi. Weekly top-off recharging is cited at 30 minutes.

Abbott positions Liberta RC as having both the smallest rechargeable DBS footprint and the lowest recharge frequency among FDA-cleared systems; the press materials specify the 31% size delta versus Boston Scientific’s Vercise Genus R16 (20.1 cc) and note that the wireless charging puck can fully recharge the IPG twice before it needs to be plugged in. Patients can use an Abbott controller or a compatible iOS device for notifications and charging controls.

TriClip TEER: PMA device for symptomatic severe tricuspid regurgitation

On the cardiovascular front, the TriClip Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) system addresses tricuspid regurgitation, a condition where the heart’s tricuspid valve fails to close properly. This condition can be challenging to treat, as open-heart surgery can be high-risk for many. The TriClip system offers a minimally invasive alternative. Delivered via a catheter through a vein in the leg, the device clips the leaflets of the tricuspid valve together to improve closure and reduce the backward flow of blood. This procedure avoids the need for a sternotomy and heart-lung bypass. The system is specifically designed for the anatomy of the tricuspid valve to enable precise delivery.

The TriClip G4 won FDA premarket approval on April 1, 2024 to treat symptomatic severe tricuspid regurgitation in patients at intermediate or greater surgical risk, offering a catheter-based leaflet-grasping repair via femoral venous access. The approval drew on the TRILUMINATE Pivotal randomized trial: in the expanded dataset, the hierarchical primary composite favored TEER over medical therapy (win ratio 1.84; 95% CI 1.40–2.45), with significant gains in six-minute walk distance (approximately +19.6 m TEER vs −12.2 m control; P=0.01). Mortality and HF hospitalization signals were neutral in the initial 350-patient analysis, with some reduction in HF hospitalizations seen in subsequent enrollment.

Both the Liberta RC and TriClip systems exemplify key trends in modern medical technology: a focus on less invasive procedures, improved patient experience, and the integration of digital health for remote management.