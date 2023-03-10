Advanced Energy demos its portfolio for laboratories and life sciences at Pittcon 2023     

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., a maker of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, will be showcasing a wide portfolio of power, measurement, and sensing technologies optimized for the stringent demands of laboratory and life science applications at the 2023 Pittconn Conference and Exposition.

“Today’s laboratory and life science applications are more sophisticated and more demanding than ever before,” said Conor Duffy, vice president of marketing, medical power products at Advanced Energy. “Pittconn brings together equipment designers and provides an opportunity for Advanced Energy to showcase solutions that power future generations of equipment, tools for accurate lab-based measurements, and systems that ensure the safety of personnel working in potentially hazardous environments.”

On display at Advanced Energy’s booth 1236 will be AC/DC, DC/DC, and high-voltage technologies for life science systems and analytical instrumentation including mass spectrometry, blood analyzers, electroporation, electrophoresis, and cytometry. In addition to standard products, Advanced Energy will also be providing examples of how its engineering teams can quickly deliver modified and fully custom solutions to meet specific use cases.

Visitors will also find a variety of robust, lab-accurate, handheld Advanced Energy TEGAM meters that simplify and speed the precise measurement and logging of temperature readings in laboratory environments. These include ATEX-compliant, ‘intrinsically safe’ thermocouple thermometers and Bluetooth-enabled data logging temperature calibrators and thermometers.

Advanced Energy’s latest gas sensing solutions such as the Innova 1512 will also be on display. Based on photoacoustic IR spectroscopy, this highly accurate and remote-controllable gas monitoring system delivers superior sensitivity and can measure almost any light-absorbing gas.

The Pittconn Conference and Exposition takes place March 18-22, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

To learn more about Advanced Energy at Pittconn, visit www.advancedenergy.com.