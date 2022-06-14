Advanced fluoropolymer materials excel in harsh oil recovery environments

AGC Chemicals Americas will feature Fluon+ mPLASTICS, AFLAS FFKM PM-3500 perfluorinated elastomer, AFLAS 400E or 600X FEPM fluoroelastomer grades and Fluon+ Compounds at the Oil and Gas Polymers Engineering event June 21-22, at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel in Houston. These materials are widely used in equipment components that operate in severe oil and gas environments.

In addition, Katie Sprick, technology manager, Fluoropolymers & Melt Compounds, AGC Chemicals Americas, will present on “Developments in Thermoplastic and Elastomeric Materials for the Oil and Gas Industry.”

She will focus on custom engineering solutions for aggressive oil and gas conditions; fluoro-based materials and compounding for material development; and thermoplastic and elastomeric solutions for high T, high P or aggressive chemical conditions. She will present at 2:50 p.m. on June 21 in Session 3: Developments in Challenging Areas.

Fluon+ mPLASTICS compounds are modified with fluoropolymer materials to achieve the desirable properties of engineered plastics with added flexibility. These heat-resistant compounds are suitable for applications such as wireline and cable insulations that better withstand repetitive use in harsh environments, in addition to high-impact applications such as valve seats, compressor plates and poppet valves.

AFLAS FFKM PM-3500 perfluorinated elastomer and AFLAS 400E or 600X FEPM fluoroelastomer grades provide exceptional high-temperature, high-pressure performance and chemical resistance to equipment parts like o-rings, seals, packers and bladders that operate in the most challenging conditions.

Fluon+™ Compounds incorporate glass, carbon or mineral fillers for enhanced dimensional stability, abrasion resistance and physical strength to improve the performance of oil recovery equipment components. Common applications include seals, chemical pump casings and downhole wire.

For more information, visit agcchem.com/products.