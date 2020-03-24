AgilePulse PLUS Transfection System for advanced transfection protocols



BTX, a division of Harvard Bioscience, has released the AgilePulse PLUS Bipolar Transfection System, an advanced electroporation system with voltage and polarity switching capabilities.

The AgilePulse PLUS is ideal for automated, high performance delivery of biomolecules to mammalian cells and tissues.

Maximum Efficiency. PulseAgile protocols deliver short, high-voltage pulses to porate cell membranes followed by longer, low-voltage pulses to drive transfectants into cells. Automated bipolar switching further enhances delivery by preventing accumulation at a single electrode.

Built-in flexibility. Transfect either cells in suspension or tissues in vivo, with a variety of chamber and electrode options. Deliver all types of molecules (nucleic acids, proteins, nanoparticles) without limitations.

Direct scale up. Simply transition from standard electroporation cuvettes to large-volume chambers to transfect up to one billion cells at a time.