Scientists at the Luxembourg Institute of Health’s Deep Digital Phenotyping Research Unit have developed a groundbreaking voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to accurately detect Type 2 Diabetes (T2D). This innovative, noninvasive method has the potential to make diabetes screening more accessible and affordable, especially in underserved communities.

Type 2 Diabetes remains a significant global health challenge, with an estimated 400 million cases undiagnosed worldwide. Delayed diagnosis can lead to severe complications, including cardiovascular disease and neuropathy, escalating healthcare costs and mortality rates. Traditional screening methods rely on blood tests and are often expensive and difficult to implement in resource-limited settings. Addressing these issues, researchers led by Abir Elbeji and Dr. Guy Fagherazzi have developed an AI-driven approach that identifies subtle changes in an individual’s voice to detect T2D. The team discovered vocal biomarkers associated with the disease using advanced machine learning techniques, paving the way for a scalable and cost-effective screening tool that requires only a simple voice recording.

The study, published on December 19 in the journal PLOS Digital Health and part of the broader Colive Voice program, analyzed speech samples from over 600 participants across the United States. The AI algorithm demonstrated predictive accuracy comparable to the risk assessment tools recommended by the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Remarkably, the detection rates were even higher among specific groups, including women over 60 and individuals with hypertension.

Dr. Guy Fagherazzi emphasized the significance of the research, stating, “This research represents a major step in diabetes care. By combining AI with digital phenotyping, we are ushering in a more inclusive and cost-effective approach to early diagnosis and prevention. The ability to screen for diabetes using a simple voice recording could dramatically improve healthcare accessibility for millions of people worldwide.”

Looking ahead, the research team aims to refine the algorithm to identify prediabetes and undiagnosed T2D cases at even earlier stages. Additionally, they plan to expand the program to include diverse populations and multiple languages. The Colive Voice study has already positioned itself as a leader in exploring vocal biomarkers for diagnosing various chronic conditions, underscoring the potential of AI in transforming healthcare diagnostics.

The French-speaking Diabetes Society, the Luxembourg Diabetes Society, and the Luxembourg Diabetes Association supported the development of this AI-based voice test, highlighting a collaborative effort to tackle one of today’s most pressing health issues.

As the technology continues to evolve, it holds the potential to revolutionize diabetes screening, making it more accessible and reducing the burden on traditional healthcare systems.

www.colivevoice.org