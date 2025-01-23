Ancient viral DNA found to drive early embryo development

Researchers at Helmholtz Munich and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) have discovered that remnants of ancient viral DNA — once considered genomic fossils — play a pivotal role in early embryo development. By creating a single-embryo atlas and comparing several mammalian species, the team found that these transposable elements reactivate shortly after fertilization, potentially influencing how cells specialize into different tissue types.

This comprehensive study of embryos from mice, cows, pigs, rabbits, and rhesus macaques revealed that even “extinct” viral elements are turned on, with each species expressing distinct variants.

“This approach offers a novel way to influence cell fate, such as directing stem cell differentiation, which typically requires the simultaneous manipulation of hundreds of genes. Our work highlights the importance of understanding the regulatory principles behind transposable elements,” according to co-first author Dr. Marlies Oomen in Science Daily.

Until now, studies largely focused on mouse or human models, leaving gaps in understanding how these ancient viral remnants might function universally. By charting transposable elements across a diverse set of mammals, the researchers generated an extensive dataset that they hope will become a vital resource for developmental and reproductive biologists. These findings could have broad implications — from refining fertility treatments to advancing regenerative medicine — by tapping into the early embryo’s remarkable cellular plasticity.

“Our research uncovered that transposable element activation is a distinctive feature of early embryos in several mammalian species,” says Prof. Maria-Elena Torres-Padilla, who led the study. “This finding is significant because these early-stage cells can differentiate into all body cell types. By understanding how these cells regulate ancient viral elements, we gain crucial insights into cellular plasticity. This study sets the stage for future research into specific regulatory elements, with broad implications for health, disease, and how manipulating these elements could impact cellular processes.”

Looking ahead, the ability to selectively manipulate these previously overlooked DNA segments might open up new avenues for gene editing and cell therapy, including the possibility of steering large groups of genes at once. This discovery could significantly change tissue engineering and personalized medicine.

About the Researchers

Prof. Maria-Elena Torres-Padilla, Director at the Institute of Epigenetics and Stem Cells at Helmholtz Munich and Professor at the Faculty of Biology at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU).

Dr. Marlies Oomen, Postdoctoral Researcher at the Institute of Epigenetics and Stem Cells at Helmholtz Munich.