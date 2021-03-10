Applied Rigaku Technologies presents EDXRF Instrumentation at Pittcon 2021

Applied Rigaku Technologies, a division of Rigaku Corporation, is showcasing their Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) chemical analysis solutions at the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2021) being held virtually from March 8 – 12.

Applied Rigaku Technologies engineers, manufactures and distributes products for non-destructive analytical chemistry applications, including atomic spectroscopy and quantitative and rapid qualitative elemental analysis. In Expo Hall 14, the company is showcasing a full range of benchtop EDXRF elemental analysis instruments and on-line process analyzers. All analyzers exhibited in the booth feature a 2-year warranty and are suited to industries including: recycling and waste; environmental testing and monitoring; coatings and films; cement; plastics and polymers; and forensics.

Rigaku EDXRF Benchtop and Process Solutions for Elemental Analysis Applications

The benchtop EDXRF portfolio on display includes the compact NEX QC Series for routine quality control needs, the advanced NEX DE Series for bulk and small spot analysis applications and the NEX CG indirect excitation spectrometer for complex applications and research. All systems offer the versatility of measuring solids, liquids, powders, alloys and films.

For real-time process control needs, the company will be exhibiting the NEX XT total sulfur analyzer, the NEX OL multi-element process analyzer for liquid streams, and the NEX LS scanning multi-element coating analyzer.

During the exposition dates, booth visitors can discuss their specific applications and requirements with Rigaku representatives in real-time from the comfort of their living room or office.

In response to the global pandemic, Pittcon 2021, the 72nd Annual Installment of the Chemistry Conference and Exposition, is virtual this year. The online event present the same physical Pittcon environment, while the event's virtual nature will attract a more global audience. Pittcon's exposition dates are March 8 – March 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST.

