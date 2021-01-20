Argonne National Laboratory to offer free webinar:  Accelerating Scale-up with AI

Accelerating Scale-up with AI

Thursday, January 28, 2021 • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Rapid advances in energy technologies have been enabled in part by innovative, high-performance materials. To keep the U.S. competitive in energy materials manufacturing, there is an intensifying need to bring new materials out of the laboratory and into commercial production faster than ever. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most promising tools for accelerating scale-up, and when combined with innovative imaging techniques, can offer a powerful advantage over pre-existing techniques.

The webinar will feature a virtual tour where attendees can see for themselves the state-of-the art equipment, technologies, and computational resources available to industry partners in Argonne’s newly expanded Materials Engineering Research Facility, the Advanced Photon Source, and the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility.

Santanu Chaudhuri, Director of Manufacturing Science and Engineering at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne, will moderate the conversation about some critical questions: What is the current state of AI application in materials scale-up and manufacturing? How can AI be combined with advanced characterization to accelerate learning and scale-up? How can public-private partnerships support U.S. competitiveness?

Hear from experts including:

Christine Chalk , Program Manager, U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Advanced Scientific Computing Research

Senior Computer Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory Ian Foster , Director of the Data Science and Learning Division and Argonne Distinguished Fellow, Argonne National Laboratory

, Founder and Chief Science Officer, Citrine Informatics Kathleen O’Brien , Senior Director, Intelligent Systems, Raytheon Technologies Research Center

, Business Development Executive, Argonne National Laboratory Cristina Thomas, Global R&D Services Leader and R&D Global Process Owner, 3M

