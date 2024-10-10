Argonne scientists develop sustainable aviation fuel from waste, slashing emissions by up to 70%

Argonne National Laboratory has developed a new technology that could significantly impact the aviation industry and the environment by turning waste streams into cost-competitive sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This novel invention, dubbed “membrane-assisted anaerobic digestion” (MAAD), converts high-strength organic wastewater from sources like breweries and dairy farms into volatile fatty acids, which can be further processed into SAF.

“Volatile fatty acids from waste streams can make biofuel production more cost-effective and sustainable,” said Argonne postdoctoral researcher Haoran Wu. “Argonne’s novel technology uses a membrane-assisted bioreactor to enhance the production of these valuable acids.”

The technology can potentially reduce aviation greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 70% compared to conventional jet fuel. This is significant because aviation currently contributes about 3% of global GHG emissions. The research team analyzed the economic and environmental impacts of the process using Argonne’s advanced simulation and modeling tools, confirming the technology’s viability.

“By using our technology, we are not only treating these waste streams but making low-carbon sustainable fuel for the aviation industry,” said Taemin Kim, an Argonne energy systems analyst.

This research is a major step in achieving the U.S. Department of Energy’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge, which aims to increase SAF production to three billion gallons by 2030 and meet 100% of commercial jet fuel demand by 2050.

“Designing a membrane-assisted technology that achieves a 70% reduction in greenhouse gases at a cost comparable with conventional jet fuel is a significant advancement,” said Wu. “We will continue working to enhance sustainability and begin exploring other feedstock materials to use with our technology.”

The research was funded by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office.

Pahola Thathiana Benavides Gallego, an Argonne principal energy systems analyst, also served as a principal investigator on the research.

Other Argonne study authors are Consultant Sultana Ferdous, Research Associate Thai Scheve, Environmental Engineer Lauren Valentino, Chemical/Electrochemical Engineer YuPo Lin, and Senior Scientist Troy R. Hawkins. The study was done in collaboration with Mark Holtzapple of Texas A&M University.