Biognosys expands agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance proteomics

Biognosys, a developer and provider of next-generation proteomics technology and solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, have extended a co-marketing agreement to provide life science researchers with comprehensive mass spectrometry answers to gain deep proteomics insights at a large scale.

The agreement leverages the two companies’ complementary capabilities in mass spectrometry-based proteomics. Biognosys deploys Thermo Fisher Scientific instruments in its state-of-the-art facility for contract research services, while Thermo Fisher Scientific co-markets Biognosys software and kits with its Thermo Scientific instruments and workflows.

Biognosys’ Biomarker Discovery services for pharmaceuticals and diagnostics development integrate Thermo Scientific Orbitrap and FAIMS Pro instruments with Biognosys’ proprietary, patented Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) technology and Spectronaut Data Independent Acquisition (DIA) analysis software to offer unprecedented depth, quantitative precision, and throughput for unbiased discovery. This new and improved solution searches the complete proteome to quantify up to 3,000 of the most relevant proteins in biofluids and more than 10,000 proteins in tissue biopsies.

“Biognosys’ Biomarker Discovery solutions maximize all innovative features of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometers to analyze the proteome with industry-leading depth. Their unbiased discovery approach, coupled with their state-of-the-art data analysis capabilities, unlocks possibilities for transformative biomarker discovery,” said Andreas Huhmer, PhD, senior director Life Sciences Research OMICS Marketing at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Through the companies’ extended co-marketing agreement, laboratories with in-house proteomics facilities have access to efficient, accurate and scalable mass spectrometry-based proteomics workflows combining Thermo Scientific mass spectrometry instruments with Biognosys’ proteomics data analysis software and kits.

“Our agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific has helped to greatly advance Biognosys’ mission to give researchers a look at every angle of the proteome to unlock discoveries and transform clinical research. Our suite of software and kits uniquely complements Thermo Scientific mass spectrometry instruments and workflows to enable researchers to obtain the best possible data and insights in any proteomics application,” said Lukas Reiter, PhD, CTO of Biognosys.

Biognosys’ leading DIA software solution, Spectronaut, is compatible with Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 and Thermo Scientific Q Exactive instruments.

Biognosys’ SpectroDive software for automated mass spectrometry method set-up, signal processing, and analysis of targeted proteomics experiments supports the SureQuant IS-PRM targeted acquisition workflow.

The PQ500 Reference Peptide Kit from Biognosys can quantify more than 500 proteins in human plasma/serum samples as part of the SureQuant IS-PRM workflow with the Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer, delivering sensitive and accurate quantitation to drive scientific progress or clinical decision making.

Learn more about the insights that can be uncovered through the Biognosys and Thermo Fisher Scientific partnership from Lukas Reiter’s presentation, “Recent Progress in Blood Proteomics”, during the Thermo Fisher Scientific dinner workshop at ASMS 2021.