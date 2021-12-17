Biognosys expands co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance proteomics

Biognosys, a developer and provider of next-generation proteomics technology and solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific recently announced they have extended a co-marketing agreement to provide life science researchers with comprehensive mass spectrometry solutions to gain deep proteomics insights at a large scale.

The agreement leverages the two companies’ complementary capabilities in mass spectrometry-based proteomics. Biognosys deploys Thermo Fisher Scientific instruments in its state-of-the-art facility for contract research services, while Thermo Fisher Scientific co-markets Biognosys software and kits with its Thermo Scientific instruments and workflows.

Biognosys’ Biomarker Discovery services for pharmaceuticals and diagnostics development integrate Thermo Scientific Orbitrap and FAIMS Pro instruments with Biognosys’ proprietary, patented Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) technology and Spectronaut Data Independent Acquisition (DIA) analysis software to offer unprecedented depth, quantitative precision and throughput for unbiased discovery. This new and improved solution searches the complete proteome to quantify up to 3,000 of the most relevant proteins in biofluids and more than 10,000 proteins in tissue biopsies.