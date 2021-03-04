Black engineer awards expand Sandia Labs spotlight

Ten Sandia National Laboratories engineers received Black Engineer of the Year Awards, including Most Promising Scientist, Modern Technology Leaders and Science Spectrum Trailblazers.

Honorees include Sandia systems, chemical, computer, electrical, petroleum, manufacturing and mechanical engineers who excel in their respective fields, powering innovation while flexing their technological muscles for U.S. national security.

The recipients, all with advanced engineering degrees, hold patents, have published extensively and received numerous professional and community awards. They perform several roles at Sandia and with research and academic partners across the country.

In addition to their professional pursuits, they are active with youth in their communities as local youth sports coaches, STEM student program and event mentors, computer camp counselors, Big Brothers and Sisters volunteers, local tutors and ambassadors for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Each of these award recipients demonstrates remarkable abilities to inspire procedures, productivity and people in their professional and personal lives,” says Esther Hernandez, Sandia’s chief diversity officer. “Sandia embraces the importance of supporting our professionals both in their careers and personal interests, which benefits our employees, enterprise and communities.”

BEYA is a program of the national Career Communications Group, an advocate for corporate diversity, and is part of its STEM achievement program. The awards annually recognize the nation’s best and brightest engineers, scientists and technology experts. This year’s all-digital conference was held Feb. 11-13, when the awards were announced.

This year’s Sandia Black Engineer of the Year awardees are:

Most Promising Scientist — Professional Award

LaRico J. Treadwell, chemical engineer

Modern Day Technology Leader — Outstanding Achievement Award

Uzoma Onunkwo, electrical and computer engineer

David Carter, electrical engineer

Tonya Ross, petroleum engineer

Elijah J. Finch, computer engineer

Science Spectrum Trailblazer — Outstanding Achievement Award

Quenton McKinnis, systems engineer

Jeffrey Robinson, manufacturing engineer

Dennisa Thomas, electrical engineer

Tearie C. Buie, electrical engineer

Adam D. Williams, systems engineer