Black engineers’ event aims to help companies boost social justice

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) will be hosting a virtual ALL IN Summit to help businesses learn how they can deliver on their commitment to drive real change for the Black community.

The summit will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm (EST), on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. It is designed to help companies that issued statements and pledged support for social justice following the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, learn about scalable programs that the group says are proven to deliver actionable, measurable corporate initiatives.

Attendees will learn about:

Funding to help NSBE build out its infrastructure, diversify its member support services, and amplify its impact to meet the goal of graduating 10,000 Black engineers annually by 2025.

Supporting the NSBE Summer Engineering Experience for Kids (SEEK), which targets underrepresented 7 to 11-year-olds across the country.

Scaling up 500 new NSBE JR. chapters to help students of color from 3rd to 12th grades discover firsthand how engineering and technology relate to the world around them.

Increasing the reach and scale of the NSBE Career Academy to provide critical “soft skills” for new entrants into the workforce and beyond.

The NSBE ALL IN Summit will feature a mix of leading national executive sponsors and NSBE leadership:

Sandra Evers-Manly, Vice President, Global Corporate Responsibility, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Gary Johansen, Executive Director, Engineering – Power Systems Business, Cummins Inc.

Leslye Miller Frasier, National STEM Chair, The Links, Incorporated

Jocelyn Jackson, National Chair, NSBE

Karl Reid, Executive Director, NSBE

NSBE is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.”