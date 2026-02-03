R&D 100 red carpet: PHC’s Derek Sokolowski on LiCellMo’s real-time cell monitoring

Check out our red carpet interview from the R&D 100 Awards below, where Derek Sokolowski, Product Manager Cell Culture at PHC Corp. of North America, shared the team’s excitement about their win and the science behind it. PHC’s winning product, LiCellMo, a live cell metabolic pathway analyzer, has a core focus: giving researchers continuous, non-disruptive metabolic readouts so they can see how cells actually behave in real time.

When asked to sum up the innovation, Sokolowski said: “continuous monitoring of glucose and lactate for cell health.” He also gave a shout-out to engineers across Japan and the U.S.,.

LiCellMo is a live cell metabolic pathway analyzer that directly measures glucose and lactate in real time using electrochemical in-line sensors. The sensors rely on enzymatic redox reactions to convert analyte concentration into an electrical signal, which makes continuous, in-line monitoring possible without disrupting cultures. That capability gives researchers a dynamic, minute-by-minute view of how cells respond to treatments, stress, or changing conditions in ways that snapshot assays cannot.