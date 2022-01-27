Bruker’s In Vitro Diagnostic research NMR spectrometer installed at the Université de Paris

Université de Paris has installed a new Bruker In Vitro Diagnostic research (IVDr) nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer within its MetaboParis-Santé platform located in the center of Paris city, France. One of the most prestigious universities in France, known for its cutting-edge research in medicine and more broadly biology and health, is the first facility in the country to benefit from an IVDr instrument of its kind. MetaboParis-Santé is upheld as a national center of excellence for the metabolic analysis by NMR of human biofluids.

Thanks to the Bruker IVDr technology, Université de Paris can now analyze human samples, such as plasma, serum or urine, to automatically obtain their composition and identify the main metabolites present, more than one hundred parameters, all in less than 15 minutes.

The new IVDr system is an asset in supporting the diagnosis of conditions that present a major public health issue: “Blood analyses will, for example, make it possible to make a better assessment of cancer such as lymphoma by establishing a more detailed lipid profile than that provided by conventional biological analysis methods,” said Dr. Gildas Bertho, scientific director of the MetaboParis-Santé platform. “Our work with academic, industrial and medical laboratories is what makes us so unique, and we recognize the role of Bruker in supporting these collaborations.”

“Bruker is proud to support the NMR community further and drive advanced research in the clinical research field. The MetaboParis-Santé platform represents a huge step for innovative disease analysis and, through its partnerships, together we are furthering knowledge into molecular phenomics questions,” said Claire Cannet, market manager for Clinical RTD at Bruker BioSpin.

The MetaboParis-Santé project has established partnerships with Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) and other hospitals throughout France to use and promote NMR technology, leading the way in research. It benefits from a national network of scientific collaborations supported by the Île-de-France region, the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), and, at present, is engaged in two major national cohort studies in the fight against cancer and COVID-19. Now that NMR has been established as a crucial technique within the MetaboParis-Santé project, it is the first step to revolutionize routine biological analysis in French laboratories.