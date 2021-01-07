Caron receives H2O2 Sterilization patent

The Caron hydrogen peroxide chamber sterilization system provides a sterile culture environment in a fast, dry process with no extra cleanup. This new system has now been recognized by US Patent #10,738,271. This patent covers several unique features, including rapid cycle management, a highly repeatable sensor-driven process and a compact and effective sterilant catalyst system. This technology is fully scalable from small stackable CO2 incubators, the 5 ft3 (142L) Wally, to the larger, 25 and 33 ft3 (708 & 934L) reach-in units.

Cutting edge biomedical research requires a sterile culture environment, and the CO2 incubator sterilization helps customers quickly transition from one culture run to another supports rapid and repeatable therapy delivery.

To learn more about the hydrogen peroxide chamber sterilization system, visit caronproducts.com