Customizable electroporation system enables large-scale cell therapy development and clinical manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced a new large-volume electroporation system that allows cell therapy developers to more easily move from clinical development to commercial manufacturing. The Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System leverages a closed, highly flexible design to facilitate gene modifications without the use of traditional viral vectors. The electroporation approach enables the introduction of a payload into a cell by temporarily increasing cell permeability using an electrical pulse.

Unlike existing large-volume cell therapy electroporation solutions on the market, the Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System features programmable, flexible electroporation conditions, offering cell therapy developers full control to optimize a variety of hard-to-transfect cell types and payloads. The system may be used as a standalone technology or integrated with the Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System as part of a modular, closed and automated cell therapy manufacturing workflow.

“We launched the CTS Rotea System in 2020 as part of our strategy to deliver fit-for-purpose cell therapy solutions that can easily scale from development to commercialization. Adding the CTS Xenon Electroporation System to our end-to-end workflow will help customers overcome manufacturing challenges that hinder production, enabling them to bring life-saving therapies to patients faster,” said Amy Butler, president of biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The CTS Xenon Electroporation System can transfect up to 2.5e9 cells in 25 mL in a sterile system, enabling rapid and efficient non-viral transfection for clinical manufacturing applications. In addition, it delivers up to 80% cell viability and 90% gene knockout transfection to seamlessly scale from the small-volume Neon Transfection System without the need for re-optimization of electroporation parameters.

As a Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) solution, the Xenon Electroporation System is designed to easily transition from the bench to the clinic. Thermo Fisher’s CTS product line offers a comprehensive portfolio of GMP-manufactured products backed by regulatory documentation and designed to work synergistically across the entire workflow, from cell isolation/activation to cell engineering and expansion, to address cell therapy developers’ manufacturing needs.

To learn more about the Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System, visit thermofisher.com/xenon.