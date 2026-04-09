Decades before OpenAI conceived of AI “innovators,” Stephen Thaler, Ph.D. was filing patents that said his AI did the inventing

On October 13, 1994, the physicist Stephen Thaler, Ph.D. filed a U.S. patent application titled “Device for the Autonomous Generation of Useful Information.” Its claims covered “the totally autonomous generation of new concepts, designs, music, processes, discovery, and problem solving.” Eleven months later, he filed the same invention in Australia, Canada, Germany, the European Patent Office, and the United Kingdom.

Three decades later, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote in June 2025 that agents capable of “real cognitive work” had arrived that year, and predicted 2026 would “likely see the arrival of systems that can figure out novel insights.” The company’s internal five-level roadmap toward artificial general intelligence, first reported by Bloomberg in July 2024, defines its “Level 4” milestone as “Innovators: AI that can aid in invention.”

The pattern is not limited to OpenAI: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has described powerful AI with the metaphor of “a country of geniuses in a datacenter” that would eventually outperform Nobel laureates across most disciplines, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Ph.D., who shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for AI-driven protein structure prediction, has predicted a “new golden era of discovery” within 10 to 15 years.

‘Artificial neural network device emulates human creativity’

In Thaler’s 1994 patent application, which was granted in 1997, he claimed his machine performed “the totally autonomous generation of new concepts, designs, music, processes, discovery, and problem solving” using advances in neural networks.

Thaler pressed the claim through the courts. Starting with two UK patent applications filed in October and November 2018, he and Ryan Abbott, a law professor, practicing attorney, and lead counsel on the DABUS cases in multiple jurisdictions, built The Artificial Inventor Project, a pro bono legal campaign that has since pursued AI-inventorship test cases in 18 jurisdictions over more than seven years. Abbott, who is active in both the United Kingdom and the United States, has served as lead counsel through the UK Supreme Court and has also appeared in U.S. state and federal courts. He is also the author of The Reasonable Robot (Cambridge University Press, 2020), a book on AI inventorship and the law.

The UK Supreme Court ultimately upheld the rejection of DABUS’s inventorship. Yet the irony is buried in the UK Intellectual Property Office’s own archives. Twenty-four years before the UK ruled that Thaler’s AI couldn’t be credited with creativity, the UK IPO cataloged his 1995 divisional application (GB 2336227) under its own official index title: “Artificial neural network device emulates human creativity.”

The filings list the inventor as DABUS, an acronym for Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience, the AI system Thaler built. Most patent offices have rejected the applications on the grounds that only a human can be named as an inventor. South Africa granted one. The U.S. Supreme Court declined in April 2023 to hear Thaler’s appeal over AI-generated inventions after USPTO refused to grant patents for inventions his AI system created. In March, the Supreme Court declined to hear a similar case involving whether visual art made by DABUS was copyrightable. Thaler says he now plans to take the question to Congress.

Architecting artificial creativity long before the LLM era

While Thaler’s legal fight is well known, less widely noticed is that his underlying claim on generative AI is supported by a paper trail that predates most of the current industry. On August 19, 1997, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Thaler US Patent 5,659,666, “Device for the Autonomous Generation of Useful Information.” The patent describes a system built from two neural networks: one perturbed to produce a stream of candidate outputs, the other trained to filter for useful ones. Its claims explicitly cover “the totally autonomous generation of new concepts, designs, music, processes, discovery, and problem solving.” The generator-plus-critic architecture prefigures, by roughly two decades, the generator-discriminator pattern popularized by generative adversarial networks (GANs).

In a paper received by the journal Neural Networks on Sept. 10, 1993, and published in early 1995, Thaler described what happened when he systematically damaged trained neural networks by pruning their connections. The systems produced what he called “virtual input” phenomena, phantom outputs that appeared even when no corresponding input was applied. In the paper’s conclusion, Thaler wrote that the connection between his findings and “our commonly accepted notion of phantom experience and hallucination is tantalizing.”

That paper was later cited alongside related work including the 2013 Medical Hypotheses article “Beyond the cliff of creativity,” Thaler’s 2014 paper “Synaptic Perturbation and Consciousness,” and his 2016 Medical Hypotheses article “Cycles of insanity and creativity within contemplative neural systems.”

‘All men go to good earth in an eternal silent night’

He has the commercial history to back the broader generative claim. On Christmas Eve 1988, in a cramped St. Louis apartment, Thaler trained a neural network on Christmas carol lyrics and began severing its connections. As the network degraded, it generated new carols, including the widely quoted output “all men go to good earth in an eternal silent night.” The episode was later recounted by Tomas Weber in an April 2023 profile for The Economist, which also documented the 2007 Imagination Engines album “Song of the Neurons,” whose cover subtitle reads “hymns of a cosmic religion, composed by machine intelligence.” Imagination Engines bills the record on its company history page as the “first totally machine generated musical album,” a set of 14 compositions that the company says a Creativity Machine produced by observing Thaler’s facial reactions as it generated candidate melodies.

A later Creativity Machine did product development work that became the crossed-bristle design of the Oral-B CrossAction toothbrush also mentioned in his April 2023 Economist profile. The toothbrush is still sold in drugstores.

‘Near the end, artificial neural networks become creative’

Over the decades, Thaler’s work has drawn press coverage. In the 1990s, a May 1995 Scientific American piece by Philip Yam titled “As They Lay Dying,” bore the subtitle “Near the end, artificial neural networks become creative.” In the interview, Thaler said he had a limited PR budget and could not get the broader word out beyond the near-death-experience framing.

Thaler traces these ideas back to the 1970s. He said the work grew out of graduate research on radiation damage in silicon lattices, where he used computer simulations to study what happened when neutrons knocked atoms out of place and disrupted their connections. While doing that, he began experimenting with simulated patterns he described as “memories,” including simple smiley faces. “It was not officially my thesis,” he said. He would degrade those patterns by letting the simulated connections break down, then watch what new forms emerged. To test the results, he wrote routines that checked whether the altered images still contained two eyes and a mouth, enough to qualify as a face. Thaler said those early experiments were an informal precursor to his later work on generative AI, which he pursued more seriously in the 1980s and 1990s.

Thaler argues that current large language models (LLMs) are fundamentally different from DABUS, and he is unimpressed with what the big transformer models are doing. “You’ve got a big net. It’s brute force,” he said in a recent interview. “But it’s more like a reflex action. There’s really no thought going on, no contemplation, no understanding. It’s basically the consensus of thousands of trainers around the world, and that’s not impressive.”

He drew a pointed contrast on hardware. While the commercial AI industry is racing to secure GPUs and stand up gigawatt data centers, Thaler said he runs his systems on “plain ASIC chips…nothing exotic in terms of processing.”

DABUS is ‘not a prompting system’

When the German Federal Patent Court ruled in 2021 that Thaler’s food-container application could move forward, it did so on the condition that he name himself as the inventor “who prompted the artificial intelligence DABUS to generate the invention.” The German Federal Court of Justice upheld that formulation in July 2024. Thaler rejects it.

DABUS, he said, works differently. “It is not a prompting system.” Instead, he described it as a system that “basically keeps dreaming about its world, and it has the world model. I’ve been there for the last 30 years, building world models and essentially saying, in its own imagination, ‘Hey, I just thought of a great way of doing something or other. Here’s a great invention.'”

“Just differentiating between LLMs and DABUS would be a start,” he said.

Asked about commercialization, Thaler said he was in talks with investors but resistant to deals that would absorb DABUS into a single application. “Investors go bananas over it,” he said. He is in active talks with them. The challenge, he said, is distributing the technology “without being taken over.”

There is a strange symmetry between where Thaler has landed and where the frontier labs are now arriving. In February, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told the New York Times podcast Interesting Times that his company was “open to the idea” that Claude might be sentient. Thaler insists that what DABUS does is different in kind from what the big LLMs do.

For years, Thaler has argued that humans hold no monopoly on sentience or invention. “The biggest thing coming out of this, and it’s my Galileo moment, is, hey, maybe we [humans] are not as profound as we thought we were,” Thaler said. Asked if that meant humans were not as special as we maintain, he answered: “Human exceptionalism, essentially, is on the way down.”