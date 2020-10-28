Dotmatics collaborates with LabVoice to enable voice-assisted laboratory workflows

Dotmatics, a scientific informatics software and services company that is enables the automation of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research, today announced a new partnership with LabVoice to provide R&D scientists with the ability to record, access and track data within an electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) using hands-free voice assisted technology. The integration streamlines data capture into Dotmatics’ web-based ELN through LabVoice’s scientific virtual assistant, saving scientists’ time and improving overall data integrity.

Manual data entry, especially on a large scale, can be hindered by speed, accuracy and misinterpretation. Through this collaboration, scientists will be able to operate in a hands-free laboratory environment, using their voice to request the status of instruments, sort samples, capture measurements and adjust experiments all in real-time, improving data integrity and user compliance. Streamlined data capture within the ELN will avoid duplicate transcription and save time by reducing movement between the computer and lab bench, as well as removing the stress on scientists required to use personal protection equipment each time they re-enter the lab. LabVoice’s scientific virtual assistant will guide users through experimental protocols, prompting the next step in the workflow, making it faster and easier to complete tasks, whilst ensuring efficient data capture which can be accessed immediately through the ELN.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with LabVoice and are inspired by the possibilities our customers now have in automating data from scientists in real-time, further complemented by our instrument data capture offering on behalf of BioBright. By streamlining research workflows, scientists will be free to spend more time on analysis and decision making with the cleanest and best data. We’re now looking to identify additional client use cases and in the longer-term hope to integrate LabVoice’s technology with a range of Dotmatics software to support customers journeys towards the lab of the future,” said Stephen Gallagher, PhD, co-founder and CEO, Dotmatic

“We are very excited about our partnership with Dotmatics, a premier provider of global informatics solutions, and who share our vision for the digital transformation of scientific laboratories. The combination of the Dotmatics suite and the LabVoice platform offers our customers a transformative solution to digitalize their laboratory workflows. In the labs, scientists can focus on the science of their experiments while leveraging digital assistance to increase their efficiency, compliancy and data quality. This brings us closer to our vision of automated, fully connected and data-driven labs,” said Frederic Bost, co-founder and CEO, LabVoice.