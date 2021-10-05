DuPont broadens biopharma portfolio with addition of new tubing and bottle closures

DuPont has announced two new major lines of products for its DuPont Liveo biopharmaceutical processing customers, as the company launches its healthcare investment roadmap to meet customer needs and the healthcare industry’s rapid expansion.

Liveo Pharma TPE Tubing – A range of extruded thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) pharma tubing dedicated to fluid transport and single-use bioprocessing applications, produced under similar high-quality and high-purity principles as Liveo Silicone Pharma Tubing

Liveo Pharma Bottle Closures – Closures specifically designed to seal threaded glass and plastic bottles and containers used for critical fluid transfer, media and buffer pooling and storage, and sample collection in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology processes

These new products will be showcased at three upcoming biopharmaceutical industry events: CBioPC in Nanjing, China, on October 15 and 16; INTERPHEX in New York, N.Y., October 19-21; and CPhI in Milan, Italy, November 19-21.

DuPont is a trusted partner in the biopharma processing industry. Over the last 70+ years, the company has developed a leadership position within the industry by building upon foundational capabilities that serve the highly regulated biopharmaceutical market.

The release of these new products and the company’s recent investments cement its commitment to serving the healthcare market by offering high-quality, high-performance solutions; application and material science expertise; and strong regulatory support.