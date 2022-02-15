DuPont invests in bioprocessing supply chain to enhance drug development purchases

DuPont has launched a new online sales portal tailored to the needs of bioprocessing industry purchasers. The portal handles online sales transactions, with target lead times of less than one week.

DuPont’s bioprocessing solutions enable sophisticated purifications and separations for therapeutics and diagnostics, with brands such as DuPont AMBERCHROM and DuPont AMBERLITE being well established in the biopharma industry. Its products are used to purify process streams during drug and diagnostic kit manufacturing. Although these products are not part of the finished formulation, purification resins are critical to final product quality and are therefore selected early in drug development.

The e-store is created in collaboration with DWS Advantage, a Xenon arc entity, and provides customers with direct access to DuPont products while still giving them personalized support from the DWS Advantage team. The new online store answers the need in the bioprocessing market for speed and agility, allowing direct access to DuPont ́s resins in a format suitable for benchtop and early process development phases of drug development.

The e-store can be accessed at: Life Sciences (dwsadvantage.com)

The interactive website provides researchers with quick and easy transactions that meet their project timelines. The online store is structured in a way that guides product selection based on researchers’ project needs. Customers will discover interactive features that allow them to connect to the DWS Advantage team for immediate sales support and access DuPont’s technical service and development team for pre-sale and post-sale queries relating to their purchase.

“The addition of this new store to the DWS Advantage online site is an exciting development for both Xenon arc and DuPont,” said Alyssa Cunnington, COO at Xenon arc. “Adding the Life Sciences product offering to the DWS Advantage online store speaks to the quality and integrity of DuPont’s leading product portfolio and will enable us to better address the complex technical and service needs of bioprocessing customers.”

Since the 1950s, DuPont has been developing solutions to address complicated separation and purification. Drug manufacturers can have especially difficult purification challenges because product streams often contain structurally similar impurities. As a global market leader in adsorbents and ion exchange resins, DuPont offers a broad range of products specifically designed to be used in bioprocessing and drug synthesis, from advanced gene therapies to conventional small molecule APIs and virus test kits.

“We are eager for our customers to experience the DuPont brand in a new way. Our new e-commerce portal will give customers a convenient way to buy our products while continuing to benefit from the top-notch service they would get when purchasing traditionally,” said Dorie Yontz, DuPont Water Solutions bioprocessing global marketing manager. “The biopharma industry’s rapid response to COVID over the past two years highlights the urgency in new drug development. Drug researchers are solving real-world problems, treating and curing life-changing conditions. Speed to clinic is critical, and our Life Science store is addressing that need for rapid delivery of convenient product forms to support drug research.”