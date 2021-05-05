Eikon Therapeutics secures $148M to develop advanced microscopy for drug discovery

Eikon Therapeutics has announced that it has closed a $148 million Series A financing led by The Column Group with participation from Foresite Capital, Innovation Endeavors and Lux Capital. The company also announced the appointment of Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., as its new CEO.

Eikon’s drug discovery platform evolved from super-resolution microscopy, a ground-breaking approach to elucidating the behavior of proteins in live cells. Super-resolution microscopy was first developed by Eric Betzig, Ph.D., and collaborators, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2014 for this work. Betzig, Xavier Darzacq, Ph.D., Luke Lavis, Ph.D., and Robert Tjian, Ph.D. founded Eikon to industrialize this novel technology and to apply the tracking of protein dynamics to key applications across the drug discovery process.

“Eikon was founded on the vision that observing protein movement in living cells will yield important biological insights enabling the discovery of therapies that could not be identified by other means. Using an interdisciplinary approach that combines engineering and science, we have created an exciting new window into cell biology and pharmacology. With the addition of Roger’s depth of drug development experience, the Eikon team is poised to apply this unique platform to its best advantage in developing therapeutics with potentially significant benefits to patients,” said Xavier Darzacq, Ph.D., who in addition to serving as a co-founder of Eikon, is a professor of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to joining Eikon, Dr. Perlmutter was an executive vice president at Merck and president of Merck Research Laboratories. Under his R&D leadership, Merck received more than 100 regulatory approvals for its medicines and vaccines globally, including those for multiple cancers, diabetes and infectious diseases. Notably, Dr. Perlmutter helped Merck establish KEYTRUDA as a foundational immunotherapy for cancer care. Prior to joining Merck, he was executive vice president and head of R&D at Amgen for more than a decade. Earlier in his career, Dr. Perlmutter was a professor in the Departments of Immunology, Biochemistry and Medicine at the University of Washington, Seattle, and served as chairman of its Department of Immunology, where he was an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Dr. Perlmutter received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis and his B.A. from Reed College. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“The pharmaceutical industry has long been limited in the tools available to study dynamic regulatory mechanisms in living cells,” said Dr. Perlmutter. “In this context, it is inspiring to see what Eikon has already accomplished by incorporating physics and engineering along with machine learning to complement traditional drug discovery approaches. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to work with Drs. Betzig and Tjian, whom I have known for many years, and with the engineers, computer scientists, chemists and biologists at Eikon, with whom I have interacted during the past year, to identify and develop important new therapeutics.”

“Quantifying real-time protein dynamics in cells and translating these insights into drug discovery requires a unique collaboration of world-class chemists, physicists, biologists and engineers working in concert. Under the leadership of Eikon CSO Dan Anderson; senior vice president of Engineering Russ Berman; and Xavier Darzacq, who served as interim CTO during the company’s first year, we have built a talented team that is successfully accomplishing this vision by bridging robotics and automation with drug discovery and high-performance computing,” said Leon Chen, Ph.D., partner, The Column Group and interim president at Eikon. “Roger shares this passion for integrative science and building high-performing R&D organizations where diverse skill sets are honored and encouraged. On behalf of the entire team, we look forward to working with him to continue building an organization of interdisciplinary experts who share our commitment to developing new therapies for severe unmet health needs.”