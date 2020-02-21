Elysium’s solution supports Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE in the digital supply chain

“Our deeper integration with 3DEXPERIENCE, based on our firm partnership with Dassault Systèmes, enables a more unified product-data sharing ecosystem,” Soma notes. “Elysium expects to support major players in manufacturing throughout the world with our endeavors towards a complete 3D data-based workflow. We hope to become an essential partner for industry’s success in enterprise-wide MBD.”

The Elysium solution developed for Dassault Systèmes users and its counterparts includes data checking and healing, complying with 70-plus quality and best-practice standards, data migration to new software versions, change-configuration analysis, data transfer, and preparation of data in major CAD vendor formats for development of master and derivative models used in supply chains. The solution also includes 3D PDF reporting, optimization such as geometry simplification, and organizing and reviewing data comprised of Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) and attributes sent to downstream manufacturing systems. In addition, Elysium will support data import from Dassault Systèmes’ 3DXML format.

Also, Elysium will provide a newly developed front-end SmartController for automated and simultaneous batch processing with multiple CAD data sources. New EX8.2 version-up releases of ASFALIS, CADdoctor and Direct Translator are becoming available this month and in March.