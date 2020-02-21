Elysium’s solution supports Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE in the digital supply chain

Elysium, the global interoperability solutions provider, has integrated its advanced suite of software to support realizing MBD/MBE with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to aid users in achieving fast, accurate, compliance-checked transfer of data in multi-CAD environments.
The new Elysium integration also ensures that customized quality checks, geometry/PMI/attribute validation, and geometry simplification are done automatically within the 3DEXPERIENCE modeling, simulation and PLM ecosystem to create streamlined data workflows. This enhanced functionality is equally applicable to outside CAD and engineering data that can now be brought into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as tested, compliant data used for master models and derivates shared by OEMs and their suppliers in collaborative development.
“Many 3DEXPERIENCE users have been working to streamline digital data and improve productivity and throughput across product development,” says Atsuto Soma, CTO of Elysium. “The increasing reliance on MBD/MBE to achieve these gains requires seamless interoperability of digital product data between systems. Today, sophisticated yet highly-automated, quality-based data distribution is now possible.
“Our deeper integration with 3DEXPERIENCE, based on our firm partnership with Dassault Systèmes, enables a more unified product-data sharing ecosystem,” Soma notes. “Elysium expects to support major players in manufacturing throughout the world with our endeavors towards a complete 3D data-based workflow. We hope to become an essential partner for industry’s success in enterprise-wide MBD.”
The Elysium solution developed for Dassault Systèmes users and its counterparts includes data checking and healing, complying with 70-plus quality and best-practice standards, data migration to new software versions, change-configuration analysis, data transfer, and preparation of data in major CAD vendor formats for development of master and derivative models used in supply chains. The solution also includes 3D PDF reporting, optimization such as geometry simplification, and organizing and reviewing data comprised of Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) and attributes sent to downstream manufacturing systems. In addition, Elysium will support data import from Dassault Systèmes’ 3DXML format.
