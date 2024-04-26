FABIA: Fieldable Atomic Beam Isotopic Analyzer is the R&D 100 winner of the day

Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Fieldable Atomic Beam Isotopic Analyze (FABIA) is a portable instrument for conducting isotopic analysis of nuclear materials in the field. This device is an asset for energy production, global security, and nuclear medicine because of its small size, portability, and simplicity of operation. In the case of nuclear non-proliferation, the International Atomic Energy Agency inspects enrichment plants of signatory nations to ensure that uranium is being enriched only enough for nuclear energy purposes. FABIA can analyze samples right at the plant, immediately revealing whether uranium has been enriched beyond reactor-grade levels. In addition, FABIA is an invaluable tool to determine the purity of individual isotopes used in medicine, where it is important to analyze isotopes rapidly at the point of production.