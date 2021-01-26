Four Bay Area national labs to co-host innovation exploration event showcasing how partnering can benefit U.S. industry

As part of the Bay Area Lab Innovation Networking Center (LINC), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Sandia National Labs, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory will give industry leaders insight on how to harness the technologies, tools and capabilities within some of the nation’s premier science and technology research institutions at the “Open the Door to Innovation” virtual event.

Through this LINC event, set for Thursday, Jan. 28, at noon (Pacific time), industry participants will engage directly with technology transfer officials from all four institutions.

In collaboration with FedTech, a national leader in commercializing federal research and development, LINC serves as a “front door” and provides streamlined access to the four Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratories in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It links corporations, startups and investors to DOE’s world-class research efforts and unique facilities with the goal of growing private industry through the application of the latest cutting-edge technologies.

SLAC National Accelerator, Lawrence Berkeley, Sandia, and Lawrence Livermore national laboratories are part of the DOE 17-lab complex and roughly $12-billion dollar per year research and development portfolio.

The two-hour event, dubbed, “Open the Door to Innovation,” will feature a keynote address from DOE’s Principal Deputy Director of the Office of Technology Transitions, Marcos Gonzales Harsha.

Representatives from each lab will present a “reverse pitch,” highlighting a specific technology or facility, along with tangible paths to accessing them. There also will be a moderated question-and-answer panel providing direct access to technology transfer professionals, while an in-depth fireside chat-style discussion with Joe Pratt, CEO of Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine will give a unique insight from a business perspective.

Richard Rankin, director of LLNL’s Innovation and Partnerships Office (IPO), will present an overview of the Laboratory and describe how its successful technology transfer program has, and continues to benefit industry partners.

“LLNL has been called a business-friendly technology giant. Companies can benefit from partnering with LLNL by gaining access to world-class scientific and engineering talent, research facilities and cutting-edge technologies. The Lab seeks partnerships with industry because we want to work with the best the world has to offer. We learn things from these collaborations and the companies can commercialize the technologies that are created. It’s a win-win situation,” Rankin said.

The technologies and facilities highlighted during this event will be focused on quantum science and cleantech. While the event is primarily geared toward startups and small businesses, all are welcome and will be able to benefit from the lineup of speakers.

"We work with hundreds of startups and know how valuable their time is. Together with the LINC team, we have designed an event that will provide value every minute and could lead to long-term growth opportunities,” said Jake Kramer, managing partner at FedTech.

To register for the “Open the Door to Innovation” virtual event, click here.

To learn more about the Bay Area Lab Innovation Networking Center (LINC), visit: bayarealabs.org