Future-Proof Your Point of Care Solutions

Point of Care (PoC) solutions can provide a faster time to diagnosis, an earlier start to treatment, and a faster recovery for patients. This webinar overviews new chemistry and biosensing technologies that enable decentralized testing by measuring a variety of biomarkers, proteins, and DNA. The webinar showcases Analog Devices unique portfolio of electrochemical and optical diagnostic solutions, which provide a measurement engine to complement a range of biosensors and chemistries while enabling a platform that can be upgraded using software.

Fill out the form below to watch the webinar.