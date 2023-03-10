Continue to Site

Research & Development World

Future-Proof Your Point of Care Solutions

By |

 

Point of Care (PoC) solutions can provide a faster time to diagnosis, an earlier start to treatment, and a faster recovery for patients. This webinar overviews new chemistry and biosensing technologies that enable decentralized testing by measuring a variety of biomarkers, proteins, and DNA. The webinar showcases Analog Devices unique portfolio of electrochemical and optical diagnostic solutions, which provide a measurement engine to complement a range of biosensors and chemistries while enabling a platform that can be upgraded using software.

Fill out the form below to watch the webinar.

    I have read and understand that my personal information will be processed according to ADI’s Privacy Policy.

    By clicking Submit, I consent for my personal information to be shared with Analog Devices, Inc. and to receive marketing communications from Analog Devices, Inc. and its subsidiaries about the latest news, products, tools, and design resources. I understand that I can change my communication preferences or unsubscribe at any time.

 

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search R&D World