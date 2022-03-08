Genomenon raises $20M Series B financing, launching a new era in AI-powered genomic data

Genomenon Inc., an AI-driven genomics company, announces the completion of a $20 million Series B financing round. The funds will expand the company’s commercial operations and the development of its genomic data hub, which serves genetic testing labs, hospitals, pharmaceutical, and biopharma companies. Genomenon leverages AI (Artificial Intelligence) to organize the world’s genomic knowledge and put it at the fingertips of doctors and clinicians to diagnose patients with rare and genetic disease and cancer, and researchers to help create precision medicine targeted at molecular drivers of disease.

The Series B financing round was led by Beringea and Spring Mountain Capital, with increased participation from BroadOak Capital Partners and P9 Ventures joining as new investors, and continued support by the company’s current investors, including Green Park & Golf Ventures, the University of Michigan, IrishAngels, Red Cedar Ventures, Michigan Rise, Invest Detroit Ventures, Michigan Angel Fund and Atain Specialty Insurance Company. To date, Genomenon has raised a total of $35 million from investors and grants.

“Coming on the heels of a successful 2021 where the company once again more than doubled its revenue and customer base, Genomenon will use the new funds to grow its commercial team to reach new customers around the world,” said Mike Klein, Genomenon CEO. “Our AI-driven technology enables genomic insights to support clinicians in patient diagnosis and scientists developing precision medicines.”

Genomenon’s Mastermind Genomic Search Engine is used by more than 1,000 genetic testing labs and hospitals worldwide to provide clinical insight into the scientific literature on genomic data. Its Prodigy Genomic Landscapes are used by top Pharma and biopharma companies to gain a profound understanding of the genetic drivers and clinical attributes of any genetic disease, from rare diseases to cancer. These datasets enable Pharma to accelerate target discovery, identify genetic biomarkers for clinical trial stratification, and develop companion diagnostics for regulatory approval.

“Genomenon is transforming the pharmaceutical and clinical diagnostics markets by combining deep clinical expertise with a novel analytics platform to change drug development and patient experiences for the better across a wide range of unmet medical needs,” said Raymond L.M. Wong, managing director and head of growth equity at Spring Mountain Capital. “This partnership reflects our commitment to back extraordinary teams unlocking breakthrough innovations, and we look forward to supporting Genomenon on its journey to realizing the full potential of its platform.”

A comprehensive understanding of genomics is essential to advancing precision medicine, and Genomenon uniquely meets that need in ways that have led to quick adoption in the market. The company makes the Mastermind Genomic Search Engine freely available to a broad range of scientists, academics, and clinicians. Its user base of nearly 20,000 extends to more than 140 countries.

“Beringea invests in world-class management teams that are building the businesses of the future,” said Michael Gross, managing director at Beringea. “Genomenon was a compelling

investment due to its proven leadership team and disruptive technology platform, and we look forward to positioning the company for long-term success.”