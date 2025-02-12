We believe that technology has the potential to transform healthcare and improve the lives of people around the world. That’s why, today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the Institute of Women’s Cancers.
Breast cancer diagnoses in France approach 60,000 annually, and many gynecological cancers remain prevalent worldwide. This partnership combines Google’s technological know-how with Institut Curie’s world-leading medical and research expertise to achieve measurable wins in cancer care: potentially more accurate predictions, reduced relapse, and more effective therapies.
Expanding beyond research, the initiative will also empower healthcare professionals through AI skills training and provide the public with reliable health information via an Institut Curie YouTube channel, which will be promoted by YouTube. A $2 million Google.org grant will support Université PSL postdoctoral researchers in applied AI cancer research, honoring Marie Curie’s legacy of scientific collaboration.
The initiative, announced in a Google blog post by Google’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Karen DeSalvo, also extends Google’s broader commitment to health partnerships in France — building on collaborations with organizations like AP-HP and the Foundation for Medical Research. Looking ahead, the effort will include continued knowledge-sharing, the search for new biomarkers to guide targeted therapies, and deeper collaboration with the academic community.
