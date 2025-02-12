We believe that technology has the potential to transform healthcare and improve the lives of people around the world. That’s why, today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the Institute of Women’s Cancers. —Dr. Karen DeSalvo

Imagine AI predicting cancer’s next move, paving the way for personalized treatments that truly match each patient’s needs. To help make that goal a reality, Google is partnering with the newly formed Institute of Women’s Cancers to combat breast and gynecological cancers using AI. Announced at the France AI Action Summit, this collaboration unites Google’s AI expertise with the Institute’s founders: France’s Institut Curie, Université PSL (Paris Sciences & Lettres University), and Inserm. The core mission: to develop AI tools for predicting women’s cancer relapse risk and to refine treatment strategies, especially for complex diseases like triple-negative breast cancer.

Breast cancer diagnoses in France approach 60,000 annually, and many gynecological cancers remain prevalent worldwide. This partnership combines Google’s technological know-how with Institut Curie’s world-leading medical and research expertise to achieve measurable wins in cancer care: potentially more accurate predictions, reduced relapse, and more effective therapies.

Expanding beyond research, the initiative will also empower healthcare professionals through AI skills training and provide the public with reliable health information via an Institut Curie YouTube channel, which will be promoted by YouTube. A $2 million Google.org grant will support Université PSL postdoctoral researchers in applied AI cancer research, honoring Marie Curie’s legacy of scientific collaboration.

The initiative, announced in a Google blog post by Google’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Karen DeSalvo, also extends Google’s broader commitment to health partnerships in France — building on collaborations with organizations like AP-HP and the Foundation for Medical Research. Looking ahead, the effort will include continued knowledge-sharing, the search for new biomarkers to guide targeted therapies, and deeper collaboration with the academic community.