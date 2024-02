The Hemco AirFlow Monitor is a device that continuously monitors the face velocity airflow of a fume hood. It allows you to select and calibrate the desired FPM velocity set point. In case the hood face velocity falls below the set point, an audible alarm and a visual red indicator light will appear, alerting you of the situation. The airflow alarm can be factory-installed, or field-installed and operates on 115/60 Hz AC.

For more information, visit www.hemcocorp.com