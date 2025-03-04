Scientists aiming for advances in drug discovery and bioprocess monitoring might soon find themselves with extra time to dedicate to more strategic research. The Kyoto-headquartered scientific instruments firm HORIBA has just introduced a trio of tools designed to slash analysis time.

PoliSpectra Rapid Raman plate reader

Consider, for instance, the possibility of analyzing a full plate of pharmaceutical samples in less time than popping popcorn in the microwave. Typically, it takes about two to three minutes to pop a bag, yet HORIBA’s newly unveiled PoliSpectra Rapid Raman Plate Reader (RPR) for Raman High-Throughput Screening (HTS) does 96-well screening in about one minute. The company bills the device as offering “a streamlined alternative to slower traditional methods.” In addition, it supports full automation, too, with a motorized door, dedicated software, and server access for seamless integration with automated liquid handling systems or robotic arms.

Veloci BioPharma Analyzer

Then there’s the Veloci BioPharma Analyzer with A-TEEM Technology, which has a nod to velocity in its name. The company notes that the device can trim analysis from about 30 minutes (via typical liquid chromatography) to about 3 minutes per sample for detailed fluorescence-based molecular fingerprinting, also reducing prep time. The unit uses label-free intrinsic fluorescence analysis to support precision and efficiency over an array of applications. Potential applications include monoclonal antibody discrimination, cell media monitoring, vaccine characterization, protein stability analysis, and Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) quantification.

SignatureSPM for AFM-Raman-Photoluminescence

Rounding out the new product launches is the SignatureSPM for AFM-Raman-photoluminescence. HORIBA bills the unit as an entry-level multimodal characterization system for true simultaneous colocalized measurements. While this system’s main advantage is multimodal analysis (collecting AFM, Raman, and photoluminescence data simultaneously), it also can streamline workflows by allowing researchers to avoid swapping instruments and re-locating samples. In many cases, that integration can be faster than conducting separate measurements on different platforms. The unit supports a range of analyses: topographic, mechanical, electrical, magnetic, optical, and chemical data.

All three devices are intended to help labs working under tight timelines. The RPR uses non-destructive Raman for real-time sample monitoring, offers a plate heater for in-well temperature control, and includes connectivity through REST or OPC-UA interfaces. Veloci uses label-free fluorescence to identify and quantify biomolecules rapidly—such as tracking empty or full adeno-associated virus capsids—without relying on separations. Meanwhile, the new entry-level AFM design in SignatureSPM consolidates mechanical, topographic, and spectroscopic data into one pass. According to the company, the single-instrument approach can reduce operational overhead compared to running multiple instruments and transferring samples between systems.

An expanded range of pharma instruments

Beyond these three flagship products, HORIBA showcased a comprehensive ecosystem of analytical instruments addressing pharmaceutical workflows from early discovery through manufacturing. The expanded portfolio targets critical applications including vaccine development, cell culture media analysis, and protein characterization. Andrew Whitley, Vice President of HORIBA’s Life Science Business Field, emphasized the company’s strategic focus in a press release: “The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly using fluorescence spectroscopy, and more specifically, A-TEEM for QA/QC and as a Process Analytical Technology for manufacturing control.”

Complementary instruments on display included the MacroRAM high-performance Raman spectrometer for material identification, Raman Multi-stream Analyzer for in situ monitoring of key concentrations like glucose and lactate, Partica analyzer for particle size distribution in powders and suspensions, and the ViewSizer for nanoparticle tracking—all designed to help pharmaceutical professionals accelerate research while maintaining precise quality control.