HPLC column temperature controller suitable for chiral and biomedical chromatography

Torrey Pines Scientific has introduced its new EchoTherm Model CO50 Programmable HPLC Column Chiller/Heater. The unit has a temperature range from 4.0° C to 100.0° C readable and settable to 0.1° C. The PID control software regulates temperatures to ±0.2° C, even at ambient. The CO50 has a Stable Temperature LED that illuminates when the target temperature is stable to within ±0.2° C.

The Peltier-based CO50 has 5-program memory of 10 steps per program and the ability to repeat any program from 1 to 99 times automatically. It is suitable for chiral and biomedical chromatography where below ambient temperatures help preserve bioactivity. It can be used for stabilizing column temperatures from day to day at or near room temperatures for repeatable results. The CO50 holds columns up to 30 cm long by ¼ in. or 3/8 in. diameter in mounting clips provided. Larger diameter columns can be used by removing the column clips that hold the smaller columns.

The CO50 features RS232 I/O port for controlling the unit by a chromatograph, for programming gradients and for data collection. Also included are an injection counter, 30-day timer with user settable Auto-Off, and chamber drain for spills.

The unit comes with a bench top universal power supply for use anywhere in the world, 3-wire AC line cord for the country of use, twelve-month warranty and instruction manual. The Model CO50 is UL, CSA and CE compliant.