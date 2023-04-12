IACMI receives funding renewal from the DOE to continue composite R&D

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, has announced it is receiving a funding renewal from the Department of Energy (DOE). IACMI becomes the first clean energy institute to be renewed by DOE. IACMI will be receiving federal funding across five fiscal years, with a first-year investment of $6 million to further technological R&D and accelerate commercialization in the domestic composites manufacturing sector. This federal funding builds upon initial institute funding of $70 million from DOE and over $180 million from IACMI’s member partners.

“IACMI is living, breathing proof that when we connect our nation’s leading experts across the manufacturing value chain to listen, learn, and share ideas and best practices, we can have a big impact,” said DOE’s acting assistant secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Alejandro Moreno. “The Department is committed to seeing how IACMI will continue to leverage that collaborative spirit into actionable and innovative progress as our partnership continues.”

Since its establishment in 2015, IACMI has emerged as a leader in advanced composite design, manufacturing, technical innovation, and workforce development. During this eight-year period, IACMI has:

Managed more than 60 collaborative and industry-led technical projects, representing more than $200 million in R&D investment.

Catalyzed over 25 new composite-based products to commercialization.

Supported the creation of 3,000 jobs at composite materials and parts manufacturers.

Spurred investment of $75 million in five states for R&D and Scale Up Facilities.

“Composites have the power to improve everyday lives,” said Chad Duty, CEO of IACMI. “Composite technology will continue to play a crucial role as we develop more sustainable solutions to our country’s energy, transportation, and infrastructure challenges. DOE’s continued investment in IACMI will accelerate our progress toward achieving these goals.”

The funding will be applied to the continued research and development of advanced composites technologies that support U.S. decarbonization and strengthen IACMI’S three strategic pillars: technology, economy, and workforce development.

Since 2015, IACMI, state economic development organizations, and DOE have invested in a shared infrastructure that collectively delivers a breadth and scale of open-access composites manufacturing R&D capabilities that stand unmatched in the U.S. These facility and infrastructure investments have been led by IACMI’s core innovation partners in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. Today, these capabilities uniquely position IACMI, along with DOE and its industrial collaborators, to leverage their achievements thus far to advance composites manufacturing innovations that will de-risk and accelerate decarbonization efforts in the United States.

Examples of state-of-the-art scale-up facilities include: