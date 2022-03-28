JEOL releases the ECZ Luminous series of spectrometers

JEOL USA announces the next generation of JEOL NMR spectrometers: the ECZ Luminous series. This product is a next step in spectrometer miniaturization and improving performance through state-of-the-art digital and high-frequency technologies. JEOL USA is a subsidiary of JEOL, a manufacturer of cutting-edge scientific equipment with more than 65 years of experience in producing advanced NMR systems.

New ECZL series features MFDS (Multi Frequency Drive System) that allows spectroscopists to perform multiple pulse trains on different nuclei on a single RF channel in the same experiment. The STS (Smart Transceiver System), inherited from the previous model, achieves a time resolution of 5 ns for frequency, phase, and amplitude modulation, enabling ultra-fast control.

The ECZL G series (400 MHz to 1.3 GHz) is the flagship model and supports expansion to more than 3 channels, with various options for high power amplifiers, and high magnetic field gradients.

The ECZL R series (400 to 600 MHz) is a fixed-configuration high-performance instrument capable of solid-state NMR measurements with less than half the footprint and only one-third the volume of previous models.

The ECZL S series (400 MHz) has the same architecture and performance as G and R models, with a configuration that is streamlined for routine solution NMR measurements.

All of JEOL’s ECZL spectrometers can be remotely accessed by multiple operators simultaneously. Combined with an automatic sample changer, the ECZ Luminous system can be used remotely in continuous automation for both solution and solid-state NMR measurements.