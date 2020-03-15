JEOL USA highlights new strategic partnerships

JEOL and NETZSCH reach agreement on integrated thermal analysis GC/MS system

NETZSCH has reached an agreement with JEOL to sell the JEOL Q1500 Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer as part of the NETZSCH integrated Thermal Analysis GC/MS system. Available to buy in the US, this TGA/STA-GC-MS coupling system provides precise identification of mass changes and gas species evolving from chemical reactions at elevated temperatures.

A unique quasi-direct coupling solution enables software-controlled gas sampling and gas injection at short intervals. Applications include food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, polymers, and biomass.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Thermitus, Senior Applications Scientist at NETZSCH Premier Technologies, said: “Our decision to enter into and promote the collaboration with JEOL was motivated by the reliability, performance and unique features of the JEOL Single Quad MS system.”