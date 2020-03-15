JEOL USA highlights new strategic partnerships

JEOL USA, developer of instruments used to advance scientific research and technology, highlighted its latest key strategic partnerships at Pittcon 2020:
- Mass-Spectrometry: NETZSCH integrated Thermal Analysis GC/MS system
- Electron Microscopy: Acquisition of Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions, Inc.
- NMR Spectroscopy: RIKEN-JEOL Collaboration Center and the Kyoto University
Bob Pohorenec, JEOL USA’s President commented: “JEOL is committed to developing cutting edge technologies to help scientists to answer ever-complex questions. Our leading position in electron microscopy, NMR and Mass spectrometry, in particular, is strengthened by carefully selected strategic collaborations such as these. We leverage the most relevant innovation in our key sectors in order to offer our customers unique, trusted, robust instruments that will meet their existing and future needs. This approach, as well as our market-leading customer support, make us first choice in a wide range of academic and industrial markets.”
JEOL and NETZSCH reach agreement on integrated thermal analysis GC/MS system
NETZSCH has reached an agreement with JEOL to sell the JEOL Q1500 Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer as part of the NETZSCH integrated Thermal Analysis GC/MS system. Available to buy in the US, this TGA/STA-GC-MS coupling system provides precise identification of mass changes and gas species evolving from chemical reactions at elevated temperatures.
A unique quasi-direct coupling solution enables software-controlled gas sampling and gas injection at short intervals. Applications include food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, polymers, and biomass.
Dr. Marc-Antoine Thermitus, Senior Applications Scientist at NETZSCH Premier Technologies, said: “Our decision to enter into and promote the collaboration with JEOL was motivated by the reliability, performance and unique features of the JEOL Single Quad MS system.”
JEOL acquires leading venture specializing in transmission electron microscopy technologies
JEOL recently acquired all shares of Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions (IDES), an entrepreneurial venture specializing in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and made IDES its wholly owned subsidiary.
TEM systems are JEOL’s flagship product line and are designed to observe materials at atomic resolution and examine their static structure. IDES’s unique technology will upgrade the existing systems to ultrafast time resolved TEMs that can capture still and dynamic images in nano seconds (one billionth of a second) to femtoseconds (one quadrillionth of a second) and recording them with nanometer-scale spatial resolution.
These innovative systems can be used to explore dynamic and quantum phenomena beyond the reach of conventional TEM. In the future, the system can also be upgraded to support applications in life sciences, such as studies of protein movement.
"Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions has produced proven, time-resolved electron microscopy systems for a number of installations worldwide. The combination of JEOL electron microscopes and patented IDES technology provides a complete turnkey solution that allows researchers to illuminate nanoscale dynamics over time scales spanning femtoseconds to milliseconds,” said Dr. Thomas Isabell, Director of Product Management, JEOL USA.
JEOL, RIKEN and Kyoto University collaborate on pioneering electron and NMR crystallography to discover novel drug structures
Researchers at the RIKEN-JEOL Collaboration Center and the Kyoto University iCeMS (Material-Cell Integrated System Center) have developed a nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) crystallography method for observing crystal structure in detail, including the position of hydrogen atoms.
Single crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) analysis of low-molecular-weight active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) crystal structures requires a single crystal of 10 μm or more, making microcrystal analysis challenging. The collaborative research group has integrated whole structure analysis by electron diffraction (ED) and local structure analysis by solid-state NMR (SSNMR), utilizing first-principles quantum chemical calculations, to observe microcrystals of 0.1 to 1 μm.
“Using this new electron and NMR crystallography technique, we could confirm the structure of the model system L-histidine, and succeeded in the structural analysis of the drug cimetidine (crystal form B), whose structure was previously unknown. The advanced capabilities of the JEOL JNM-ECZ600R spectrometer and 3.2 mm double-resonance magic angle spinning (MAS) Probe for SSNMR measurements, and the JEM-2200FS transmission electron microscope for ED measurements, have helped further our understanding of the hydrogen-bonding network in these microcrystals,” said Dr. Michael Frey, Analytical Instruments Product Manager, JEOL USA.
The results of this research have demonstrated the importance of accurately determining both the structure and the hydrogen positions in microcrystals and are expected to contribute to the quality improvement of small molecule drugs to treat conditions such as lifestyle-related diseases and hay fever. These methods may contribute to future quality assurance of pharmaceuticals, and lead to the discovery of more unknown crystal forms.
