JH Technologies ships novel Optic-Clean UV microscope eyepiece sanitizers

Until now, microscope eyepieces have typically been disinfected with a 70% alcohol solution using saturated wipes or liquid spray. JH Technologies’ new Optic-Clean UV Microscope Eyepiece Sanitizer uses Ultraviolet (UV) light technology. UV is a scientifically documented method of disrupting viruses, bacteria and microorganisms to prevent transmission and spread.

Optic-Clean sanitizes each microscope eyepiece in about 60 seconds. It is also chemical-free and environmentally sound, helping users reduce their sterilizing materials costs.

“Scientific labs are one area where contact is unavoidable. We developed Optic-Clean to help customers protect their lab users as they return to work and school in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said JH Technologies CEO John Hubacz.

In addition to being fast, effective and eco-friendly, Optic-Clean is easy to use and verifiable with an optional radiometer. Microscope users interested in learning more can visit the company’s website at jhtechnologies/optic-clean or download a 2-page brochure here.

Visit JHTechnologies.com to learn more.