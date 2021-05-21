Learn about integrated structural biology at Reveal 2021

ThermoFisher Scientific is offering an online event on Wednesday, May 26, featuring Cryo-electron microscopy, mass spectrometry and structural biology.

During this special live one-day event, you’ll have an opportunity to learn how combining mass spectrometry and cryo-EM allows structural biologists to achieve unparalleled results in their quest to understand macromolecular functions. You will also hear from researchers whose cryo-EM work drove the development of the covid-19 vaccine and what the future holds for vaccine development.

Attendees of Reveal 2021 can also:

Visit the Resource Room for downloads, publications, videos, and more

Look inside our new Shanghai NanoPort

Participate in a live panel discussion with leading scientists

All sessions are one hour in duration, including a Q&A.

Register now