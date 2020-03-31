Legit gives users free access to virtual collaboration platform

Legit, a virtual collaboration platform ​for the life sciences, launched a free version of their product to help life sciences and biotech companies collaborate virtually during uncertain times. The platform allows individuals to identify experts in the field and connect with them within 24 hours.

During times like these, where COVID-19 forms a barrier to allow individuals to congregate and network, companies should not stop collaborating and innovating. Legit understands the importance of medical discoveries, validating ideas, and finding the right players to innovate at a faster rate plays in helping solve problems such as COVID-19. In three easy steps, the user can input their query, see profiles of experts matching their needs, and connect with the most appropriate collaborator within the user's company network or outside.

"During this critical and disruptive time, it's imperative that cutting-edge engineers and scientists keep science advancing. At Legit, we want to help in any way we can," says Legit CEO, Matt Osman. "Everyone should be able to continue their work in a safe place, and we want to bring that to everyone to help fight this pandemic together."

Legit is currently being used by 15 of the top 20 life sciences teams, such as Bayer Life Hub Boston. To access the world's largest life sciences network, create a free account here.