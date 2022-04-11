Leica Microsystems appoints new president

Leica Microsystems, a manufacturer of microscopes and scientific instruments, has announced the appointment of Dr. Annette Rinck as its president. Annette succeeds Markus Lusser, who has taken a new position in the life sciences group of companies of the Danaher Corporation, of which Leica Microsystems is also a member.

Annette joins Leica from Honeywell where she has spent the past seven years, most recently as general manager of global brands and companies within the Building Management Systems division. Previously Annette built her career in Commercial, Portfolio Management and Marketing leadership roles at Eaton, Caterpillar, and BMW. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Economics/Communication Science.

“I am very excited to join Leica Microsystems and to lead our company into the future, enabling customer value and global growth expansion. Our highly engaged teams at Leica are focused on offering innovation breakthroughs with the highest quality and the most useful applications to our customers,” said Annette.

Annette is passionate about always putting the customer first by helping them to gain insights for finding answers to their most important scientific questions and for enhancing clinical value creation. She believes this is best enabled through an organizational culture of belonging and empowerment, supported by operational excellence, leveraging the Danaher Business System. Under Annette’s leadership, Leica will drive sustained profitable growth with its leading opto-digital solutions and strong track record of differentiated innovation.

