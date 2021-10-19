Leybold launches vacuum system for R&D, laboratories and industrial applications

With the Turbolab Core, vacuum specialist Leybold is launching a small plug-and-play high vacuum pumping system for research, laboratory and industrial applications. Within the Turbolab series, the compact tabletop unit fills the gap for entry-level vacuum needs that require a clean, dry, stable high and ultra-high vacuum. The Turbolab series is now available in a total of five variants featuring Turbovac 90 i and 250 i backed by Divac 1.4 and now covers the complete application spectrum for R&D and analytical applications.

The ergonomic, cost-effective system is made up of proven Leybold components: including the oil and maintenance-free Turbovac i turbomolecular pump, the Divac 1.4 dry diaphragm backing pump and a simple controller. This provides users with the benefit of easy serviceability.

The equipment of the robust, low-noise high-vacuum system is geared to the specific ambient conditions of laboratories and research facilities: This is one of the reasons why the compact pumping station frame stands on rubber feet. “With this foundation, we prevent the transmission of vibrations, for example when the Turbolab Core is placed close to a microscope”, explains the Leybold product manager, Petr Lastovicka.

Both the operation and the control of the Turbolab Core are intuitive and user-friendly – the controller also serves as a speed and pressure display. Optionally, the Turbovac i as well as the backing pump Divac can be started up with a time delay or pressure dependent.

“The bottom line is that with the compact Turbolab Core model we are rounding off our portfolio with a perfectly tuned model downwards,” he said. “It will convince users with excellent pumping performance, a good price-performance ratio as well as simple operation and ease of maintenance.”

