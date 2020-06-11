Lonza to host webinar: “Bioreactor Aseptic Sampling and Process Control”

On June 23, Lonza will host a free 60-minute webinar on how to gain control of bioprocesses through automated, aseptic sampling of bioreactors. Dr. Clint Pepper, director, MAST Products, will present three case studies demonstrating cost savings and enhanced throughput and Product Quality Attribute (PQA) optimization using the MAST Aseptic Sampling System, while maintaining bioreactor integrity.

One of the greatest challenges for bioprocess optimization by pharmaceutical companies is to obtain and analyze reliable aseptic samples from bioreactors. Automated aseptic sampling technology not only maintains bioreactor integrity, but also significantly increases visibility to results, improving bioprocess control and resulting in faster development and transfer to manufacturing.

More information about attending the webinar is available here.

Bioreactor Aseptic Sampling and Process Control

Presenter: Clint Pepper

Moderator: Joseph Camp, senior scientific support specialist, Lonza Bioscience Solutions

Tuesday, 23 June 2020

8 AM PDT (Los Angeles)

11 AM EDT (New York)

4 PM BST (London)

5 PM CEST (Berlin)

Further information can be found on Lonza’s MAST Aseptic Sampling web page. By registering interest in the webinar, participants will also receive a link once it is available to view the webinar “on demand” via the Lonza website.

More information about Lonza’s upcoming and on-demand webinars is available here: lonza.com/webinars

For more information, visit lonza.com and follow them on Twitter or Facebook.