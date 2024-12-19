Mary Marcus appointed CEO of NewAge Industries

Press release: Southampton, PA – NewAge Industries, Inc., parent company of AdvantaPure™ and NewAge Performance Products, a global leader in fluid transfer systems solutions for the biopharma and industrial markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Marcus to the position of CEO. “Since her arrival in 2008, Mary has been a vital part of NewAge Industries. In her most recent role as Interim CEO & General Manager, Mary has successfully led the organization while strategically positioning it as a global leader with tremendous growth opportunity within the industry,” said Andreas Georghiou, Lead Director of the Board.

“I enthusiastically support Mary’s appointment to CEO. I have been impressed by her commitment and dedication to the Company, its team members and to our many global partners,” said Ken Baker, previous CEO and current member of the NewAge Industries, Inc. Board of Directors.

Mary joined NewAge in 2008, in Supply Chain Operations. She subsequently held numerous leadership roles in operational functions which have enabled the Company to successfully navigate the incredible growth and challenges that come with servicing the BioPharma industry, including the establishment and development of Single Use Sterilization programs, the build-out of several cleanroom production suites, the Quality Management System and the expansion of the Company’s global footprint with the launch of a new manufacturing site in Europe earlier this year.

Mary graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and attained her Master of Science in Organizational Development from St. Joseph’s University. “Ken has done an amazing job setting the company up for success and created such a strong foundation upon which to build. I am honored and humbled to be able to lead the organization into the next chapter,” said Ms. Marcus.

About NewAge Industries, Inc.: In business since 1954, NewAge Industries, Inc. the parent company of AdvantaPure and NewAge Performance Products, designs, manufactures, and distributes fluid transfer systems solutions, of a variety of materials, including silicone, TPE, rubber and more, in reinforced and unreinforced styles, for the high purity pharmaceutical, biopharma and industrial markets. An ISO-9001 certified, 100% employee-owned corporation (ESOP) that has earned a Gold Ecovadis Sustainability Rating and is also a Certified B Corporation®. NewAge Industries, Inc. administers the activities of their AdvantaPure, AdvantaFlex™, AdvantaSil™, and BioClosure™ container closure systems, and other lines from their corporate headquarters in Southampton, PA, U.S. location in Warrington, PA, and Coevorden, Netherlands location.